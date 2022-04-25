ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden thinks Democrats can gain Senate seats this year — with Trump's help

By Christian Datoc
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44ZiNg_0fJcQbLi00

President Joe Biden's declaration that Democrats will pick up two Senate seats this year has been amplified by party officials in recent days, with some suggesting that the number of seats gained could be even higher.

Multiple senior Democratic officials told the Washington Examiner that, in addition to the Pennsylvania and Ohio races, they are optimistic about Florida, North Carolina, and Wisconsin, though the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has yet to offer any endorsements.

The Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats controlling the chamber due to Vice President Kamala Harris's tiebreaking vote. Biden's agenda has frequently stalled in the Senate, with the least liberal members of the caucus able to block any bill that lacks bipartisan support.

A spokesperson for the DSCC told the Washington Examiner that the committee's primary goal heading into the midterm elections is "working to defend our battleground incumbents" in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, and New Hampshire, but beyond that, the DSCC will take "advantage of every opportunity" Republicans give it.

PRICES, NOT PUTIN: BIDEN ALLIES FRANTICALLY SOUND THE ALARM AHEAD OF MIDTERM ELECTIONS

"The wave of Republican retirements has created some opportunities in that space, as well as [Wisconsin Republican Sen.] Ron Johnson's poor approval rating," that person added.

Johnson is the only Wisconsin Republican to win a Senate race in four decades, and Democratic operatives have put a target on the seat after he announced his reelection campaign in January. Meanwhile, Florida Republican Sen. Marco Rubio is facing a challenge from sitting Democratic Rep. Val Demings, the first black woman to serve as Orlando's chief of police, and the race to replace retiring Republican Sen. Richard Burr in North Carolina remains wide open ahead of the primaries.

Mehmet Oz and J.D. Vance are down in Republican primary polls in Pennsylvania and Ohio, respectively. Former President Donald Trump's endorsement could push them through to the general, though the DSCC expects the tone of the primaries, with Trump's expected close involvement, to turn off centrist Republican voters.

"We've seen across the battleground states this year, really, Trump creating more chaos in these GOP primaries that have already been, really, kind of nasty, expensive, and chaotic," a DSCC official said of the situation. "When Trump kind of interferes, they get even nastier, even more expensive, and even more chaotic, and so we're really feeling like these GOP primaries are messy and lead to a liability for the general election electorate."

DSCC Chairman Gary Peters previously stated he was "confident" Democrats will unseat Johnson and, like Biden, has predicted walking away from the midterm elections with two more seats in hand.

"We’ll be working really closely with the president. He cares deeply about the Senate," Peters told Politico of Biden's stated plan to campaign openly throughout 2022. To me, the president’s always an asset."

The president opened 2022 by promising to hit the road more to interact with voters and campaign for vulnerable Democrats, but his ability to travel has been hindered by coordinating the West's response to the war in Ukraine. Biden visited Greensboro, North Carolina, in recent weeks to lobby support for his plan to boost manufacturing and tout the administration's outreach to historically black colleges and universities, but he has not stopped by Pennsylvania, Ohio, or Wisconsin at nearly the same clip set by his first year in office.

The president and allies did ramp up messaging in April around Florida Republican Sen. Rick Scott's 11-point proposal to "tax poor people," according to one senior Democratic official.

"Republicans are putting their foot in their mouth and highlighting what a Republican majority would look like," the official told the Washington Examiner . "I think that is going to be motivating for a lot of people as we get through the summer and you see more ads. [Democratic] voters will become much more enthusiastic as they tune into the election."

"The president is going to continue fighting for middle-class tax relief and to make sure the richest Americans and largest corporations don’t pay a lower rate than middle-class families,” the White House said in a Tax Day statement criticizing Scott's plan. “And he will fight against the Republican plan to raise taxes on middle-class families and to threaten the future of Social Security and Medicare while continuing giant handouts to the very top and the largest corporations.”

Republican campaign officials, however, have sought to tie vulnerable Democrats to Biden's approval rating, which, after a slight bump during the opening weeks of the war, has sunk back down to a term low in RealClearPolitics 's polling average.

"What a great day to be a New Hampshire Republican. Today, voters everywhere will be reminded that Maggie Hassan helped Joe Biden bring his failed agenda to life every step of the way," National Republican Senatorial Committee spokesman T.W. Arrighi said in a statement during Biden's recent trip to New Hampshire. " It will also make her panicked lurch to the right on immigration and drilling look as insincere as humanly possible. Hassan owns the Biden agenda and Granite Staters know it."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

Democratic wins in battleground elections could be wiped out by vulnerable incumbents. Polling averages have Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock trailing Trump-endorsed Herschel Walker in Georgia, with Hassan, Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona, and Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto of Nevada all in competitive races.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'If your wife is an admitted and proud contributor to a coup, maybe you should weigh that in your ethical standards': Pelosi tears into Clarence Thomas when asked if he should resign over wife Ginni's texts

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi slammed Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas at her Thursday press conference when asked if he should resign over his wife Ginni's texts. She first said of Thomas, 'I don't think he ever should have been appointed,' before expressing that she thought Congress should look into a provision of the House-passed H.R. 1 that would create a code of ethics for Supreme Court justices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox News

MSNBC's Andrea Mitchell says Hunter Biden saga has 'a lot of smoke' but calls it 'Trump conspiracy theories'

MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell continues to downplay the Hunter Biden scandal even as multiple news outlets have begun verifying the emails from his laptop that were previously avoided during the 2020 presidential election. Mitchell led a panel discussion on Wednesday condemning former President Trump's remarks in a recent interview urging...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Nevada State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Florida State
State
Ohio State
State
Arizona State
State
New Hampshire State
Daily Montanan

Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration

A GOP-sponsored bill signed into law Wednesday in Arizona requires documentary proof of citizenship to register to vote, a mandate that the U.S. Supreme Court has said is unconstitutional. By signing the bill, Republican Gov. Doug Ducey is setting up Arizona for an inevitable legal challenge that will likely allow the U.S. Supreme Court to […] The post Arizona could force U.S. Supreme Court to consider proof of citizenship for voter registration appeared first on Daily Montanan.
ARIZONA STATE
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Maggie Hassan
Person
Marco Rubio
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Special Counsel John Durham releases damning text message 'proving' Clinton lawyer Michael Sussman lied to FBI when he said he wasn't working for DNC: 'I’m coming on my own - not on behalf of a client or company'

A newly-revealed text message allegedly 'proves' that lawyer Michael Sussman lied to the FBI to hide his links to the Democratic National Committee and Hillary Clinton's 2016 campaign when he presented the bureau with purported links between Donald Trump and a Russian bank. In a Monday court filing, Special Counsel...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Democratic#The Washington Examiner#Dscc#Republicans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NBC News

Why Trump’s offhand comment about his health could be a watershed moment

Although the 2022 midterm elections are fast approaching, with control of Congress hanging in the balance, the question of whether Donald Trump will once again try to seek the presidency in 2024 continues to hover over national political discussions. Pols, pundits and former associates of Trump are split about whether...
POTUS
The Independent

Voices: Why it might be a long, long time before the Democrats have another Black woman Senator

When the Senate voted to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court yesterday, plenty of members of the Congressional Black Caucus were on hand, including one who hopes to be on the floor next year: Democratic Congresswoman Val Demings, who is running a long-shot race against Florida Senator Marco Rubio.Vice President Kamala Harris’s return to the Senate to preside threw into sharp relief the upper chamber’s dearth of Black women’s voices, who (as I said in Thursday’s column) could serve as a vital counterweight to right-wing attacks. Speaking to your dispatcher, Demings railed against how Republicans like Senators Josh...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
203K+
Followers
64K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy