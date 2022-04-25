ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Keeping food fresh during power outages; SNAP reimbursements available

By Brian Gray
KFYR-TV
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Health experts remind you that if you are experiencing a power outage, to keep the doors to your fridge and freezer closed. If you do that, the food in your freezer will remain...

www.kfyrtv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KFYR-TV

Richland County Emergency Managers discusses preparing for power outages

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As of 10:30 p.m. Saturday, nearly 6,000 customers are without power across western North Dakota and eastern Montana. According to Montana-Dakota Utilities spokesman Mark Hanson, crews will pull out of northwest North Dakota because trucks are stuck and visibility is poor. Mountrail-Williams Electric Cooperative also pulled crews due to unsafe conditions and impassable roads.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Tips to stay warm if your home loses power

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — With there being thousands of North Dakota households without power tonight, the Stark County Department of Emergency Services posted a list of tips for what to do if you lose electricity in the midst of a blizzard so that you and your family can stay warm and more importantly, safe. Keep […]
STARK COUNTY, ND
KX News

Over 3,000 households experiencing power outages in Western ND

Bismarck, ND (KXNET) — According to the outage map of North Dakota from PowerOutage.us, there are over 3,000 households experiencing power outages in the state with the strong majority coming from Western ND. What began with around 1,000 outages on Saturday, April 23, has continued to spread throughout the western part of the state and […]
WARD COUNTY, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bismarck, ND
Industry
Bismarck, ND
Business
City
Bismarck, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Perishable Food#Snap Benefits#Power Outage#Kfyr
Mashed

Avian Flu Uncovered In A Popular Turkey Brand's Supply Chain

Before COVID-19 was identified in humans for the first time in 2019 (via WHO), the virus that caused it existed only in non-human animals, according to WHO (via AP News). Bats and pangolins have been implicated (without confirmation), with the key takeaway being that some pathogens found "only" in non-human animals are, in fact, capable of mutating such that they may be transmitted to humans. For infectious disease specialists, this notion of "zoonotic transmission" (transmission from non-human animals to humans) is "the most parsimonious explanation," according to the authors of a 2021 academic paper published in the journal, Cell. In fact, the particular virus that causes COVID-19 is the ninth recorded instance of a coronavirus that's transmissible to humans. Further, it is only the latest of seven "human coronaviruses" identified by scientists over the last two decades alone.
AGRICULTURE
OutThere Colorado

'Coke oven' operation in Colorado mountains once produced 6 million tons of coke annually

First things, first – what is a “coke oven?” It’s not where Coca-Cola comes from. The coke ovens in Redstone were built in 1899 by Colorado Fuel and Iron to burn impurities out of coal from Colorado’s Coal Basin. This created something called “coking coal,” which could be used in steel mills during the creation of steel, much of which would ultimately be used for building railroads. Upon the completion...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Kat Kountry 105

What Does It Mean When Someone Ties A White Grocery Bag To Their Car Window?

I'm not sure that I've ever seen anyone do this in Minnesota; but from now on, I'm going to be paying more attention. Have you ever passed a car on the side of the road that had a white towel or a white plastic grocery bag tied to the mirror? Did you think it was just holding the mirror on the vehicle? Perhaps you thought it was garbage and just got stuck on the car as it was flying by in the wind. There are a couple of different reasons for tying a white plastic grocery bag or towel to your vehicle window and I thought I would share them with you.
MINNESOTA STATE
FOXBusiness

Bird flu outbreak affects over 24 states, poultry prices rise

Turkey and chicken already cost more at the grocery store, and prices could get even higher because of a new virus. This time it’s not COVID-19. It’s a highly contagious bird flu that’s spreading across poultry farms, particularly in the Midwest. The average American eats about 100...
MINNESOTA STATE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Major supermarkets recall biscuits, Kinder eggs and ready meals over safety fears

Supermarkets are recalling a number of popular food products due to safety concerns. The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has issued a series of alerts for a range of goods. These include digestive biscuits and a selection of Kinder products. If you have bought one of the below products then you are advised not to eat it and instead return it to the store in exchange for a full refund.
FOOD SAFETY
SuperTalk 1270

Yet Another Strong System Will Impact North Dakota This W-End

For the third straight week, another big system has its eyes set on North Dakota, starting this Friday, April 29th. More on that in a second. I spoke with the National Weather Service in Bismarck this morning and the good news with all of our precipitation this year has put us in a surplus of moisture so far in 2022. The total snowfall for the season so far is 55.1 inches of snow. Normal for Bismarck is 49.8 inches of total snowfall. So, we're a little bit above the norm and that's the most snow we've had in 3 years. The total precipitation for Bismarck so far in 2022 is 4.3 inches of liquid precipitation. That's above the 2.8 inches of precipitation that would be considered normal for this time of year.
BISMARCK, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy