Bulletproof vest, ski mask, loaded guns found during traffic stop
AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – The Akron Police Department arrested two men in a traffic stop Friday.
According to police, officers stopped a Jeep at State Route 8 North and Fountain St. around 8:30 p.m.Driver killed when truck catches fire after crash
Police say officers found two loaded handguns, a bulletproof vest and a ski mask inside the vehicle.
Both men were arrested.
They’re facing charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons.
The driver also faces a charge of having weapons under disability.
Police did not identify the men charged.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.
Comments / 9