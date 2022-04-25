Officials identify 9-year-old girl killed in Iowa house fire
GREELEY, Iowa (AP) — Authorities have identified a young girl killed in an eastern Iowa house fire over the weekend. The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office tells television station KCRG that 9-year-old Brooklyn Lendt died in the Greeley fire. Firefighters were called to the house just after 3:30 a.m. Saturday, and the caller said there was a child inside the home. Crews later found the body of the girl in the charred remains of the house. Officials believe an electrical issue is the likely cause of the fire. Greeley is located about 60 miles northeast of Cedar Rapids.
