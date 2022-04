Passengers who were stranded in Doncaster on Monday after their Wizz Airflight was rerouted from Luton say they have only been offered €35 credit as compensation.Several customers contacted The Independent this week following the nightmare flight - which involved being delayed for three hours on the tarmac at Tel Aviv on Sunday night, being told after boarding they’d be flying to Luton, not Gatwick, and then being told 30 minutes before landing that they would in fact be touching down more than 200 miles away in Doncaster, Sheffield.Following a clamouring 4am queue for taxis at Doncaster Airport - many of...

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 5 DAYS AGO