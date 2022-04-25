ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple shootings over the weekend in SF

By John Ferrannini
 1 day ago

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – There were multiple shootings in the Tenderloin and south of Market neighborhoods over the weekend, reported Commander Raj Vaswani in a series of tweets .

Just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday a man was shot during an argument at Harriet and Howard streets.

Earlier Saturday, around noon, Vaswani stated that officers responded to a shooting reported at Golden Gate Avenue at Leavenworth. He stated that there was an argument in a group. The suspect pulled out a weapon and began shooting at a fleeing victim. An arrest was made, though the identity of the suspect has not been released. Police are searching for the identity of the victim. The SFPD later clarified that this occurred Friday evening.

17-year-old female injured in San Jose shooting

Another man was shot during a possibly gang-related confrontation on the 600 block of Geary (between Leavenworth and Jones) around 2 a.m. Sunday. Also in the Tenderloin, at Ellis and Hyde streets suspects shot a victim from a car and fled. No arrest has been made.

There were also two stabbings overnight Sunday: one on the unit block of 9th Street, in which an arrest was made, and another in the area of United Nations Plaza, in which no arrest has been made.

one eye
1d ago

And the Mayor Breed solution to the rising crime is by funding Urban Alchemy which a group of ex convicts. A lot of them have violent crimes in their name too. Why not hire more police and stop demonizing them in media? Perhaps we can restore order.

The Glitch
1d ago

95% of the counties in California issue CCW permits to its citizens. it's ashamed that the counties that need it most doesn't.

