The NFL Network’s Cameron Wolfe reports that the Cleveland Browns asking price for Baker Mayfield might be lower after the NFL Draft. The Seattle Seahawks and the Carolina Panthers seem to be interested in Mayfield, but the asking price seems to be too steep for Carolina. Depending on how the NFL Draft shakes out, we could see Mayfield get traded to either team and the price could depend on whether or not they take a quarterback in the draft.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO