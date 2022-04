Trenton, N.Y. — A man was killed after being hit by a pickup truck while walking on a road in Marcy early Sunday morning, troopers said. Michael W. Grems, 47, of Frankfort, was walking on Route 365 just after midnight, according to a news release from the state police. James J. Alsheimer, 45, of Cold Brook, was driving his 2003 Ford pickup truck eastbound on Route 365 when his truck struck Grems.

ONEIDA COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO