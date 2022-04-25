Grand jury charges chairman of the Westerly Democratic Town Committee with sexual assault

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE)- A former New Bedford School Committee member died over the weekend, after being assaulted in Philadelphia earlier this month, according to Mayor Jon Mitchell. Eric Pope, 41, was the victim of an alleged assault outside of a Philadelphia bar on April 16. Pope died over the...
The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
SCITUATE, R.I. (WLNE) – After a decorated career in law enforcement, Col. James Manni will say goodbye to Rhode Island State Police on Friday. He begins a new role as town manager of South Kingstown on Monday. Wrapping up a 35-year career this week, the colonel’s resume includes working...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- The Rhode Island State Police arrested three people at a motorcycle club in Woonsocket, officials announced on Tuesday. State Police said that the arrests were the result of an investigation titled “Operation Charlie Horse.”. Two members of the Outlaw Motor Clubhouse on Fabien Street, 50-year-old Allen...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
WARREN, R.I. (WLNE) — A 44-year-old Warren man accused of shooting a BB gun inside an apartment prompted a heavy police presence early Tuesday morning. The incident happened at about 6:30 a.m. on Warren Avenue. Warren Police Lt. Christopher Perreault said that they received a call from a woman...
Grim new details have emerged in an upstate New York murder case where a Virginia man allegedly stalked his victim before the slaying occurred. Authorities say that the victim had recently married the suspect’s long-ago ex-girlfriend. Jacob L. Klein, 40, stands accused of murder in the second degree over...
After months of delays, a trial has been scheduled for a Ravenna woman facing numerous charges stemming from a crash that killed two of her daughters and another girl in December 2020.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said Monday that a man is in critical condition after a hit-and-run crash last week. Police said that 53-year-old Edward Deleon was hit by a car while crossing Broad Street — near Roger Williams Park — at about 8 p.m. Friday.
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police are looking for a man that’s accused of robbing a liquor store with a knife Monday night. The robbery happened at about 8 p.m. at the Urban Wine and Spirits on Branch Avenue. The victim, who police identified as a 19-year-old woman,...
LAKEVILLE, Mass. (WLNE) — There were multiple near misses and crashes, with drivers accused of ignoring the move over law and endangering the lives of multiple first responders, within several hours, in Southern New England this past weekend. According to Lakeville Deputy Fire Chief Pam Garant, a driver nearly...
NEWPORT, R.I. (WLNE) — The Newport Police Department said Monday that there will be no VIN checks on Wednesday. The department made the announcement on its Facebook page at about 10 a.m. Anyone who needs a VIN check will be able to get that done any other day this...
A teenager was “unsettled” on the day she was last seen alive because of the imminent release from prison of the man she had accused of raping her, an inquest heard.Gaia Pope-Sutherland, 19, had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder after revealing she had been raped by a man when she was 16.Dorset Coroner’s Court heard the student, who suffered from severe epilepsy, was reported missing from her home in Swanage, Dorset, on November 7 2017.A large search operation was launched in the Swanage area for the teenager, including police, HM Coastguard, National Police Air Service, Dorset Search and Rescue...
Derek Mazzarella, Financial Advisor at Gateway Financial Partners, talks about potential changes that could be coming to your 401k account. Police are investigating after a woman was murdered in Waterbury.
A juvenile who is believed to have killed 10-year-old Liliana “Lily” Peters has been arrested on suspicion of her murder following a search of her aunt’s home, according to authorities.Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm announced in a press conference on Tuesday evening that the suspect was taken into custody earlier that evening and that there is no longer any danger to the public.The police chief said that the suspect is “not a stranger” but was “known” to the murdered 10-year-old.The suspect’s name, gender and age was not revealed and Chief Kelm would not confirm if the individual is a...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A stolen purse was found during a police stop in Providence early Monday morning. Providence police said they initially stopped a Tesla at the intersection of Dyer and Ship streets for running through a red light. During the stop, officers questioned the driver and passenger...
Foster mother Cristal Starling faced a lose-lose proposition after officers raided her Rochester, New York, apartment in October 2020 and took all the cash they could find. Starling’s choices were simple: She could pay more than half of the seized amount to an attorney to help her fight back, or she could settle out of court and split her money 50-50 with law enforcement.
Jurors found a man guilty of all charges for murdering a woman he briefly dated. “I’m still alive,” Brandon Roberts, 29, yelled Tuesday as judicial marshals took him from that courtroom in Bridgeport, Connecticut, according to The Connecticut Post. He shot therapist Emily Todd, 25, in the back...
