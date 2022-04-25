England Elections 2022: How do Kent councils spend your money?

The Barrel Top, a shepherd’s hut in Devon, is surrounded by a flock of sheep that are now in lambing season. Guests are invited to muck in if they like. There’s plenty of nature to enjoy year-round as well, including a resident (albeit shy) otter, kingfishers, trout, mistle thrushes and wild geese, plus alpacas guarding the sheep. There are walks from the farm, and the market town of Modbury is just a mile away. You’ll be able to hear the sound of the river from the cabin, which comes equipped with a wood-burning stove while outside is a hot tub and a fire pit.
Comments / 0