ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

England Elections 2022: How do Kent councils spend your money?

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal elections will be held in Kent on Thursday 5 May. People living in the Tunbridge Wells and Maidstone borough council areas will vote on a third of the seats in each authority. Local...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Herefordshire eco-mansion plan to be considered by council

Plans for a futuristic eco-mansion on a 12-hectare hillside have been re-submitted to a council. The Flow House, in Herefordshire, would include six bedrooms, a gym, wine room, swimming pool, jacuzzi and carp pond. A new application by local residents Phil and Jackie Perry seeks to give more information about...
POLITICS
BBC

Elections 2022: Liberal Democrats ready to offer alternative

People have "had enough" of the Conservatives and Labour, according to the Welsh Liberal Democrat leader. Jane Dodds made the comments at a campaigning event in Hay-on-Wye, near the English border in Powys, as the party makes its pitch for Wales' council elections. The Welsh Liberal Democrats are fielding 284...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Council Tax#England#Uk#Conservatives
The Independent

Blow to Boris Johnson as justice minister quits over his failure to resign after Covid fine

Boris Johnson’s hopes of drawing a line under the Partygate affair with a public apology were dealt a massive blow today as a justice minister quit the government in protest at the prime minister’s failure to resign after being fined for breaking Covid laws.Lord Wolfson said that the “repeated rule-breaking and breaches of the criminal law” in Downing Street could not be allowed to be treated with “constitutional impunity”.The eminent commercial barrister and QC – granted a peerage by Mr Johnson in 2020 when he was appointed to the government – was the first minister to quit over the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Britain's 'millionaire playgrounds' by the sea: Sandbanks in Dorset is crowned most expensive coastal town where properties average £1M... and more than HALF of top 20 locations are in second home hotspots in West Country

Some of Britain's most popular seaside staycation sites risk turning into 'millionaires' playgrounds', with a new survey showing that South West England dominates the Top 10 most expensive coastal towns as house prices continue to run wild. Sandbanks in Dorset, whose golden sandy beaches and proximity to Poole Harbour have...
REAL ESTATE
The Guardian

Seven in 10 people in England have had Covid, research shows

More than seven in 10 people in England have been infected with Covid-19 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Office for National Statistics. The estimate, the most detailed analysis to date, suggests 71% of people in England had caught Covid between 27 April 2020 and 11 February 2022. The proportion is likely to have risen further in the most recent Omicron wave, during which there was the highest prevalence at any time in the pandemic, including in older age groups that had previously had relatively low rates of infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Twitter
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
BBC

Bedfordshire PC sacked for sending racist traveller messages

A Police Officer has been sacked after he was found to have sent offensive and racist messages about travellers in a private WhatsApp group. PC Jeffrey Cresswell was fired from Bedfordshire Police following a misconduct hearing, the force said. Chief Constable Garry Forsyth said his language was "abhorrent and completely...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

Partygate: Keir Starmer says Labour will keep pressing Boris Johnson

Keir Starmer has defended Labour’s determination to keep pressing the prime minister over parties in Downing Street during Covid lockdowns, saying even Conservative MPs were “sick of defending the indefensible”. Challenged about whether he had focused too much on Partygate, the Labour leader insisted his party could...
POLITICS
BBC

Ukraine war: Donated fire engines from Cheshire arrive at border

Fire engines from Cheshire have arrived in eastern Europe as part of a UK convoy to help firefighters in Ukraine. The service donated two engines and a hydraulic platform which were among 21 vehicles that left Kent last week. The vehicles would "help support Ukraine firefighters who continue to protect...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

10 of UK’s best active rural holidays

The Barrel Top, a shepherd’s hut in Devon, is surrounded by a flock of sheep that are now in lambing season. Guests are invited to muck in if they like. There’s plenty of nature to enjoy year-round as well, including a resident (albeit shy) otter, kingfishers, trout, mistle thrushes and wild geese, plus alpacas guarding the sheep. There are walks from the farm, and the market town of Modbury is just a mile away. You’ll be able to hear the sound of the river from the cabin, which comes equipped with a wood-burning stove while outside is a hot tub and a fire pit.
LIFESTYLE
BBC

Walsall owner told to tear down 'unacceptable' new home

A homeowner who started building a large new house without permission to replace his smaller semi-detached property has been told to demolish it. Councillors ordered Gurwinder Singh to take down the partly-finished four-bedroom house in Walsall, West Mids. They heard the new-build was unacceptable in size and scale and had...
POLITICS
BBC

Telford pupils run pop-up shop to help struggling families

School pupils are helping run a "pop-up" store offering donated clothes and toiletries for free to people struggling with rising prices. The store in Telford, Shropshire, is run by Lee Ellis, a science teacher at Smallbrook School. They plan to offer their goods in the future to recently arrived refugees...
ADVOCACY
BBC

Protesters call for return of GP services in St Martin's

Campaigners have staged a protest calling for GP services to remain in their village. The surgery in St Martin's, Shropshire, has been closed since March 2020 and made an application to Betsi Cadwalladr Heath Board to close permanently. Hundreds of people have signed a petition calling for the practice to...
PROTESTS
BBC

Stroud council to recommend Blackboy clock is removed

A 248-year-old clock which has been described as an "offensive racist relic" should be taken down, a council has said. The Blackboy clock in Stroud features a statue that sits on the side of a Grade II listed building. Stroud District Council is set to recommend its removal and says...
POLITICS
BBC

Local elections: Post-polling day funding squeeze warning

Council budgets could still be squeezed after next week's elections, despite more money from the Welsh government. Experts have laid out the state of the finances that will confront the councillors elected on 5 May. The Cardiff University report says "despite a growing budget, spending pressures are still likely to...
ELECTIONS
BBC

Elections 2022: Apology for Plaid tweet showing minister as witch

Plaid Cymru has apologised for a tweet which included a cartoon that depicted a minister as a witch. The message, now deleted, was sent by a Plaid account representing the party's candidates in Grangetown, Cardiff, for the council elections on 5 May. A Labour candidate said the image was misogynistic...
ELECTIONS

Comments / 0

Community Policy