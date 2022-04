Scott Foster, a well-known and controversial NBA referee, has been granted Monday night’s Game 4 between the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. And while some bettors may view that development and quickly take the Nets to win, or cover the current 1-point spread, there likely are others who want to stay away from the final outcome given how the series has played out thus far. After all, the Nets failed to cover the 3.5-point spread in Game 3 and are absolutely abysmal at covering as the home favorite. Brooklyn entered the first-round series as the league’s worst team at covering as a home favorite, now 5-28-1 this season after Saturday’s loss.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO