Portland, OR

Gunfire at the Flying J Truck Stop: Felon dead, cop shot

By Tim Steele
 1 day ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A wanted suspect was shot to death and a Woodburn police officer wounded when gunfire erupted at the Flying J Truck Stop in Aurora mid-morning Monday.

Micaiah Clinton of Portland, who was wanted for being a felon in possession of a firearm and for trying to elude police, was shot and killed when he got out of his van around 4 hours after the incident began. Clinton was 27.

Officer Jesse Ponce was shot and seriously wounded. He was rushed to a Portland area hospital for treatment and is expected to recover, authorities said Monday evening. Ponce, 31, has been with Woodburn PD since 2017 and is a member of the Marion County Interagency SWAT team, which responded to the scene.

Police were initially called to the scene around 6:15 a.m. after Clinton had been spotted in the parking lot. He barricaded himself in a van and stayed there for more than 4 hours.

Shortly before 10 a.m., Marion County Sheriff’s Office tweeted SWAT and several other law enforcement agencies arrived to the Flying J truck stop on Ehlen Road.

Officials said Clinton got out of the van around 10:50 a.m. after tear gas was used. When he got out, “multiple shots” were fired. Authorities did not clarify who shot first.

Law enforcement swarms Flying J truck stop in Aurora after a wanted person barricaded themselves on April 25, 2022 (KOIN).

Clinton died at the scene, despite medical aid attempted by law enforcement and medical personnel.

Minor arrested after 19-year-old struck, killed in Woodland

“WPD is happy to report that Officer Ponce is out of surgery and resting comfortably at the hospital. We wish him a healthy recovery,” Woodburn Police Chief Marty Pilcher said in a statement. “Additionally, we are greatly appreciative of all the assistance we received this morning from EMS and our fellow law enforcement agencies.”

Court documents obtained by KOIN 6 News show Clinton was arrested in 2015 for robbing banks in Salem and Keizer within days of each other. He was convicted in 2016 and sentenced to 3 years in prison and 3 years of supervised release.

However in mid-2021 Clinton violated his supervised release and had a number of court appearances scheduled to deal with his violations.

KOIN 6 News will have more information as it develops.

KOIN 6 News reporter Jenny Young contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

