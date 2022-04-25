ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

President Biden Just Made A Big Nomination For Idaho

By Chris Cruise
KIDO Talk Radio
 3 days ago
As President of the United States, your to-do list seems pretty much neverending. Meetings, speeches, and so many babies to kiss. On top of all that, you've got seats and jobs to fill!. Recently, President Biden was tasked with nominating who will be Idaho's next top federal prosecutor (we...

