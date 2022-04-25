ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Rain starting to move in the San Antonio area

KENS 5
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA line of thunderstorms is making its...

www.kens5.com

Comments / 2

CBS Austin

Slow-moving cold front brings much needed rain to Central Texas

A slow-moving cold front has moved through Austin with rain and storms developing in its wake just after sunrise Monday. This is kicking off a full 24 hours of rain and storm chances, our highest coverage of rain of the spring season so far. Outside of a rowdy storm or two, this is fantastic news in what has been our 6th driest April in Austin's history thus far.
AUSTIN, TX
Daily Mail

Billiard ball-size hailstones, freezing blizzards and raging tornadoes tear across South and Midwest as spring takes a back seat

Major storms pummeled parts of the South and Central U.S. with tornadoes, record-breaking sized hail and historic blizzard conditions, causing widespread damage, thousands of power outages, and leaving dozens of people injured. Tornado watches and warnings remained in effect for northern Iowa, a section of central Texas and parts of...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Severe Weather#Braunfels
WHO 13

See how much rain your town got with this morning’s storms

A complex of thunderstorms developed early this morning across Central Iowa with the passage of a warm front. This led to what is called backbuilding of storms for a period of time especially between 8:30 and 10 AM for a few counties. Backbuilding leads to continued heavy rain over the same locations for a period […]
IOWA STATE
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Thunderstorms move in for evening commute

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Rain and thunderstorms will impact both the morning and evening commute. Spotty showers are possible in the morning, then showers and storms develop after the noon hour as the cold front moves across the area. The highest risk of storms is 3-7 PM. Temperatures dip below...
CLEVELAND, OH
KOCO

Storm risk tonight

KOCO Meteorologist Sabrina Bates says there's a risk for severe storms tonight in far northwest Oklahoma. There's another chance of storms on Friday.
ENVIRONMENT
KTLA

Thursday forecast: Storm to bring measurable rain

Look for a spring storm system to bring measurable rain to the Southland late Thursday into Friday. Forecasters are calling for only between .10 and .25 inches of rain before the system moves out of the region. High surf has already reached the coastal areas, prompting a warning about dangerous rip currents. Hot and windy […]
ENVIRONMENT
KTSA

San Antonio man shot while sleeping in his East side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An East side resident is in the hospital after he was shot during a drive-by. FOX-29 reports the shooting happened at around 4 A.M. Monday in the 500 block of G Street. The victim was asleep when someone started shooting at the home. He...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
MySanAntonio

San Antonio favorite Eddie's Taco House is no longer cash-only

Eddie's Taco House, a San Antonio favorite for breakfast, is making a big change after almost 50 years in business. The restaurant is no longer cash-only. The original restaurant opened at 1615 North Laredo Street in 1976. The restaurant relocated to its current location at 402 West Cevallos and has been known for being an essential for San Antonio tacos. But customers always needed to have cash ready or pull funds from an ATM. According to a Sunday, April 24 photo shared by customer Stephanie Guerra, the restaurant is now accepting credit and debit payments.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
natureworldnews.com

Powerful Storms to Bring Extreme Weather to Kansas

In AccuWeather's annual spring prediction, April was highlighted as a month to watch for severe weather. The forecast is coming true with several rounds of severe thunderstorms over the central United States in the coming days. Weather Development. Wednesday began with a few minor storms over eastern Oklahoma and Arkansas,...
KANSAS STATE
Reuters

Fierce winds drive wildfires in U.S. Southwest

April 22 (Reuters) - Howling winds pushed wildfires towards villages in northern New Mexico on Friday, forcing thousands to flee homes as blazes burned across the parched U.S. Southwest. Over a dozen small communities were evacuated as two wildfires merged in mountains around 30 miles northeast of Santa Fe, driven...
ENVIRONMENT

