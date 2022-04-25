Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County to host annual candlelight vigil in Downingtown to remember those lost to violent crime
WEST CHESTER — The Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County Inc. will hold its Annual Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Service to remember loved ones and fallen law enforcement lost to violent crime over the years in Chester County Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Victims’ Memorial Site in Kardon...
WEST CHESTER — The gunman in what authorities contend was a revenge shooting in Coatesville against a witness pleaded guilty Monday just as his trial was set to begin, while his alleged accomplice elected to go forward and contest the charges against him. Ahmad Jamal Thomas admitted shooting a...
WEST CHESTER — This week, the Chester County Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution donated a framed limited-edition print of “The Signing of the Constitution” by Louis S. Glanzman to the Chester County Justice Center. Common Pleas Court Judge Allison Royer (Chester County DAR chairwoman of the...
Doris Strong and Aleta Jarrett are two women whose lives have been impacted due to violence. Strong lost her father in 2013, and Jarrett lost her father and brother in 2003. Now working to raise awareness while making sure their loved ones are not forgotten.
KENNETT SQUARE, Pa. (CBS) — Two adults and a child were found dead in an East Marlborough Township home in what authorities believe is an apparent double murder-suicide. Police found the bodies after 8 a.m. Monday during a well-being check at the home on Federal Walk, in Kennett Square.
Investigators said a 55-year-old man, a 50-year-old woman, and their 12-year-old child were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds.
“The loss of three lives, I mean it’s a tragedy that there are really no words to describe,” Dr. Dolly Wideman-Scott said.
Police said a semi-automatic handgun was found near the man’s body. Multiple shell...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
A 28-year-old man suspected of killing four family members in a stabbing attack is under arrest in hospital, police have said.The victims – three women aged in their mid 60s, 40s and 30s, and a man in his 60s – all died at a terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, south-east London in the early hours of Monday.They have been named locally as NHS worker Dolet Hill, her partner Denton Burke, daughter Tanysha Drummonds and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds.It is understood that the suspect was taken to hospital by ambulance following the incident and police said he was in a stable...
PENN TWP, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police say they are investigating an incident of credit card fraud and identity theft in Penn Township, Chester County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that on March 3, 2022, Troopers from the Avondale Station received a report that a fraudulent credit card account was opened in the name of the victim, a 71-year-old woman from Penn Township, Pennsylvania. The account was closed and no monetary losses were incurred. Additionally, the victim contacted the Pennsylvania Unemployment Office and was advised that various unemployment checks are in a “pending” status. Troopers say this is an ongoing investigation.
WEST CHESTER. Pa. (AP) — A man faces life in prison in the shooting death of a teenager authorities said died trying to protect three young children during an armed robbery 4 1/2 years ago in southeastern Pennsylvania. Jurors in Chester County deliberated for a little over four hours...
NEW GARDEN — The community united for local youth on Sunday. “We estimate that we had 1,400 attendees,” said organizer Don Kohler. Folks gathered at the New Garden Township Park for the fourth annual Brandywine Backyard BBQ Festival, an event designed to raise awareness of local Scouting’s community impact and raise funds to support the Chester County Council Boy Scouts of America’s programs and camps in Southern Chester County and Cecil County, Maryland. Funds raised shall also go to support financially disadvantaged scouts in the region.
WEST CHESTER — After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the Greater West Chester Chamber of Commerce is announcing the return of the West Chester Christmas Parade as part of Chester County Hospital Lights Up Holiday Weekends in West Chester. The Chamber Board unanimously approved the planning of the parade on Tuesday.
EAST COVENTRY — A new $6 million, four-mile section of the Schuylkill River Trail was officially opened on Earth Day with a flurry of speeches, bike riding and the inescapable cutting of a ribbon. The newest section of the trail, which will one day stretch 130 miles from Philadelphia...
LANCASTER, Pa. — According to Lancaster City police, officers were dispatched to a shooting on Tuesday evening. The shooting occurred at the intersection of South Queen Street and East Andrew Street shortly after 4 p.m. According to Lancaster County Dispatch, one person was shot and transported to Lancaster General...
An 18-year-old woman is recovering from a gunshot wound after an incident in Wilmington Saturday afternoon. Officers found the woman in the 800 block of of East 26th Street around 1:20 p.m., city police said. She was in stable condition when she was taken to the hospital. No other information...
WEST CHESTER, PA — The West Chester Police Department announced the arrest of 20-year-old Claire McKenna of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on theft charges. Authorities state that on April 24, 2022, at approximately 2:22 AM, West Chester Police were dispatched to a business in the 200 block of South High Street for a report of a retail theft discovered. Through their investigation, Claire McKenna was identified as the suspect.
Support is surging for a Bucks County family who lost everything in a "devastating" house fire. The Wednesday, April 20 blaze destroyed the Mandic family house, garage, workshop, and large outbuilding in Springfield Township; and left Mickey, his wife, daughter, and son-in-law without a home, according to a GoFundMe. Mickey...
Police are investigating a reported rape on a SEPTA train in Philadelphia Sunday afternoon. A woman told police she was on a train on the Broad Street Line on the 1200 block of North Broad Street between the Erie and Girard Avenue stations around 12:30 p.m. when she was raped by an unidentified person.
TRAPPE, PA — The Pennsylvania State Police from the Skippack Station are asking for the public’s help identifying the suspects in an attempted theft in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. Authorities state that Troopers responded on April 14, 2022, at approximately 11:15 AM, to the Italian Delight Restaurant located at...
UPDATE: Pennsylvania Police say they have safely located Angel and Roman Briggs.
Missing Endangered Person Advisory – Update: Angel and Roman Briggs were located safely the MEPA is cancelled. Thanks for the assistance.
— PA State Police (@PAStatePolice) April 25, 2022
PLYMOUTH MEETING, Pa. (CBS) – Police are searching for two missing children in Montgomery County. Officials say Angel and Roman Briggs could be in danger.
They were last seen with a woman in Plymouth Meeting.
Investigators believe that woman could be driving a Toyota similar to this one.
You’re asked to call 911 if you know anything.
LITITZ, Pa. — A 15-year-old student from Warwick High School in Lancaster County has been charged by police after making a bomb threat. Police said the student claimed to have a bomb and that it would go off in 5 minutes. Another student saw the message and alerted a staff member of the school.
