AAA: ‘Roller coaster’ gas prices continue in Florida

By News Service of Florida
 1 day ago
TAMPA, Fla. — The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline Monday in Florida was $4.10, up a dime from a week earlier — but it could dip again, the AAA auto club said.

“The roller coaster ride at the pump continues,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. “After rising two weeks ago, gas prices should remain tied to the price of oil, which was on its way back down last week. Based on wholesale and gasoline futures trends, gas prices could decline 5 to 10 cents, unless oil prices rebound again.”

The average price hit a high of $4.38 a gallon on March 11.

The most-expensive gas in Florida is in the West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Naples markets, while the cheapest gas is in the Pensacola, Fort Walton Beach and Panama City markets, according to AAA.

