A new Call of Duty 2022 leak has revealed the return of two popular Modern Warfare 2 guns. If you haven't been paying attention to the latest COD rumors and leaks, everyone is claiming that this year's new Call of Duty game is going to be a follow-up to 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. In other words, it's going to be a reboot of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. If this is true, and there's no reason to doubt the validity of the claim at this point, then many weapons from MW2 are probably going to not only return via multiplayer, but be introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone. To this end, a prominent Call of Duty leaker has gone ahead and leaked two guns players can expect to be a part of the returning arsenal.

