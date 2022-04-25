ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky Mount, NC

NC mom, boyfriend charged in deaths of baby boy, toddler, police say

By Rodney Overton
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFF70_0fJcJ8dh00

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A Rocky Mount mother and her boyfriend have been charged in the deaths of her baby son and toddler daughter Saturday morning, police said.

The incident was reported as an “assist EMS call” around 9:20 a.m. in the 900 block of Drew Street , according to a news release from Rocky Mount police.

EMS was called about two unresponsive children in a parked car, police said.

After EMS crews arrived, they took a 3-month-old boy and his 1-year-old sister, to UNC Nash Healthcare, the news release said.

Teen, man charged after bodies found in NC cemetery

The two children were pronounced dead at the hospital, police said.

Saturday night, police said the suspicious deaths were classified as homicides.

Zharia Noel and Ahmene Butler, both 21, were charged with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter and felony child abuse, according to a news release from police.

Noel and Butler were released after they each received a $100,000 unsecured bond, police said Sunday.

Police said the case is still under investigation.

“Further charges may be pending, awaiting the reports from the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s office,” the news release said.

Noel and Butler are set to appear in court Monday at 9 a.m at the Edgecombe County Courthouse in Tarboro.

Police did not release the names of the children.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 9

Irish!
1d ago

Isaiah 3:11Woe to the wicked!Disaster is upon them!They will be paid back for what their hands have done.

Reply
6
Related
Oxygen

Mom Who Blamed Toddler Son's Death On Road Rage Arrested

A Texas woman who blamed her toddler son’s death on road rage violence has now been arrested in connection with his fatal shooting. The Dallas Police arrested Lacravivonne Monique Washington, 26, on Thursday and charged her with tampering with physical evidence and endangering a child in connection with the Monday shooting of her 3-year-old son Jalexus Washington, a press release from the department states.
DALLAS, TX
WRAL News

Uncle, aunt, prosecutors want higher bond for couple charged with deaths of children 1, 3 months

Rocky Mount, N.C. — A mother and her boyfriend, both charged with manslaughter in the deaths of her two children, were out on bond Monday after a brief court appearance. A prosecutor asked the judge to review the $100,000 unsecured bonds issued for 21-year-old Zharia Noel and 21-year-old Ahmene Butler, calling the amount "unusually low" based on the severity of their charges.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rocky Mount, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Tarboro, NC
City
Rocky Mount, NC
Oxygen

Man Charged With Murdering Texas Nurse Discovered In Garage By Ex-Husband, Children

A Texas man is under arrest weeks after a woman was found dead in her garage by her ex-husband and children. Jacob Otis Cavanaugh, 40, was arrested on Tuesday for the murder of Holly Vines, 41, of Splendora, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Cavanaugh was in a relationship with the victim, who was found shot to death by her loved ones on March 16 at her White Oak Lane home.
SPLENDORA, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Child Abuse#Toddler#Ems#Unc Nash Healthcare#Nexstar Media Inc
People

Pregnant Pennsylvania Woman Is Fatally Shot as She Pumped Gas, and Ex-Boyfriend Is Suspect

Authorities in Philadelphia continue to search for a man they believe fatally shot his pregnant ex-girlfriend while she pumped gas. According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, an arrest warrant was issued for 38-year-old Rafiq Thompson in the Friday killing of 31-year-old Tamara Cornelius and her unborn baby at an Exxon gas station in Upper Merion Township, Pa., about 15 miles outside of Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Oxygen

Woman And Her Sisters Sentenced For Attempted Murder Of Ex Over Custody Issue

An Oklahoma woman and her two sisters have been sentenced to federal prison in connection with a failed plot to fatally shoot her ex over a custody issue. On Wednesday, U.S. District Court Judge L. Scott Coogler sentenced Tierzah Mapson, 29, along with her two siblings Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, to prison after convictions related to the unsuccessful murder attempt, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Alabama.
ELDRIDGE, AL
The Independent

2-year-old shoots dead 4-year-old sister in horror gas station accident

A 2-year-old boy has fatally shot his 4-year-old sister by accident at a gas station in Chester, Pennsylvania, according to authorities. The children were in a parked car at a gas station in the city south of Philadelphia on Tuesday, when the shooting occurred at around 10.45am. The girl was taken to a hospital in the area by witnesses, where she was pronounced dead. Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer told reporters that “everybody in the community of Chester, in Delaware County, myself included, all of us are just heartbroken to think of what happened to this poor child”....
ACCIDENTS
Magnolia State Live

Man guilty of firing assault rifle into ex’s house, later kidnapping her, new boyfriend and 5-year-old daughter at gunpoint

After a six-day federal jury trial, Keaton L. Walls, 37, of Clarksville, Tennessee, was found guilty of kidnapping, interstate stalking, and using a firearm to commit interstate stalking. Joseph C. Murphy Jr., United States Attorney, announced the conviction today. According to information presented in court, on November 23, 2016, Walls...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
WITN

POLICE: Teacher dragged 9-year-old student by arm down hallway

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - There’s more information on the arrest of a Greenville substitute teacher accused of assaulting a student. Latisha Turner, of Ayden, was charged on Thursday with assault on a child under 12. Greenville police say they were called to Wahl-Coates Elementary School on East 5th Street...
GREENVILLE, NC
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

36K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy