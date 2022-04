Air fryers are everywhere, and their popularity doesn't seem to be slowing down. People have been flocking to buy the latest and greatest of air fryer technology, which they then proudly display on their countertops. Of course, having purchased such a pricey gadget, you're going to want to put it to good use, right? While an air fryer really can't replace every other appliance in the kitchen (it does a lousy job of crushing ice, for one thing), it is fun to experiment with new ways to use it. One thing you may not have thought to do with your air fryer is to using it to make popcorn — and as it turns out, it does do a pretty good job with that.

