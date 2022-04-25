Setters Volleyball Club security guard attacked during fight dies at hospital

DAYTON — A Setters Volleyball Club employee who was attacked and knocked unconscious after a fight broke out in the club’s parking lot Friday night has died, according to a 911 caller and the coroner’s office.

“They just knocked one of my employees out with a club,” a 911 caller said. “He’s in a coma he didn’t respond.”

Police and medics responded to the club at 1008 Gateway Drive around 9 p.m. Friday. Police later determined the security guard was punched and not hit with a club as the 911 caller reported.

The 911 caller said there was a fight happening in the parking lot.

“We have like 15 people that are abusing our volleyball people,” the 911 caller said. “They are here assaulting people.”

When they arrived on the scene, Dayton Police said officers found Ronnie J. Brown suffering from injuries from an apparent assault.

Brown, 60, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sunday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7.

Police said Brown was a security guard at the business.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Woody at (937)-333-1124. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867.

News Center 7 is working to gather more information from Dayton Police on their investigation and we’re working to learn whether any arrests have been made.

©2022 Cox Media Group