ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Setters Volleyball Club security guard attacked during fight dies at hospital

WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qDZM9_0fJcIy7V00

DAYTON — A Setters Volleyball Club employee who was attacked and knocked unconscious after a fight broke out in the club’s parking lot Friday night has died, according to a 911 caller and the coroner’s office.

“They just knocked one of my employees out with a club,” a 911 caller said. “He’s in a coma he didn’t respond.”

Police and medics responded to the club at 1008 Gateway Drive around 9 p.m. Friday. Police later determined the security guard was punched and not hit with a club as the 911 caller reported.

The 911 caller said there was a fight happening in the parking lot.

“We have like 15 people that are abusing our volleyball people,” the 911 caller said. “They are here assaulting people.”

When they arrived on the scene, Dayton Police said officers found Ronnie J. Brown suffering from injuries from an apparent assault.

Brown, 60, was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, where he died from his injuries on Sunday, the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office confirmed to News Center 7.

Police said Brown was a security guard at the business.

Detectives from the Homicide Unit are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Woody at (937)-333-1124. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937)-222-7867.

News Center 7 is working to gather more information from Dayton Police on their investigation and we’re working to learn whether any arrests have been made.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Zac Smith
10h ago

Just saw the suspect was arrested. Looks like a fine outstanding citizen. I think tattoos all around your neck just screams “ I’m a great guy. I am a caring , respectful, law abiding citizens “. Big huge shock, he already had a warrant out for his arrest for other crimes. I sure hope they make him stay in jail for at least 10 hours before they release him back into society. You know , so he can continue to do good things for his community. He’s a good boy!!!!!!!

Reply
2
Related
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Dayton early Wednesday. Crews were called to the 300 block of Ryburn Ave in Dayton around 1:30 a.m. Montgomery County dispatch told us that one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. Their condition was not...
DAYTON, OH
Nashville News Hub

High-ranking corrections official who moved two Black pretrial detainees into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates and unlocked their cells so they can be attacked has been convicted, AAG said

The 53-year-old man, who was working as a supervisory corrections official reportedly facilitated an attack on Black inmates in the jail. The high-ranking corrections official reportedly used excessive force and placed Black detainees in harm’s way by moving them into the same cell row as white supremacist inmates. He then ordered the lower-ranking officers to unlock the cells of the Black inmates and the white supremacists at the same time the next morning. They followed the defendant’s orders and the Black inmates were attacked by the white supremacist inmates. Prosecutors said that both Black inmates were injured.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Dayton, OH
Crime & Safety
Vice

Debanhi Escobar Was Murdered Before Her Body Was Dumped

MONTERREY, Mexico — Debanhi Escobar, the 18-year-old girl found dead inside a motel water tank in the city of Monterrey last week, was murdered by a blow to the head and then dumped, according to the autopsy report. The latest findings contradict the original government version of her death....
MEXICO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Security Guards#Volleyball#911#Crime Stoppers#Setters Volleyball Club#Dayton Police#Miami Valley Hospital#News Center 7
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Bermondsey: Granddaughter killed with relatives had moved in days before attack as suspect in hospital

The youngest victim of a family of four stabbed to death at home in southeast London had moved in just days earlier, it has emerged as a murder suspect remains in hospital.Grandmother Dolet Hill, 64, her partner Denton Burke, 58, daughter Tanysha Ofori-Akuffo, 45, and granddaughter Samantha Drummonds, 27, were all found dead inside the terraced house in Delaford Road, Bermondsey, after officers forced entry at about 1.40am on Monday.It has since emerged Samantha, the daughter of Tanysha, reportedly told a neighbour she was returning to the family home in Bermondsey for a week while she had some work done...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WDTN

2 dead, including infant, in six-vehicle crash on I-70 East

LONDON, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people have died, including an infant, in a six-vehicle crash Friday evening at I-70 East at West Jefferson that hospitalized multiple others. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck driven by a teenager rear-ended a car stopped in traffic, causing a chain reaction that led to six […]
WEST JEFFERSON, OH
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Ohio woman arrested for stabbing man at urinal

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVO) — A 41-year-old woman has been accused of stabbing a man while he was using a urinal. According to the Toledo Police Department, the victim, a man in his mid-40s, was “standing at a urinal in the bathroom” when the suspect, identified as Shahnaz Ali, entered the restroom and stabbed him twice […]
TOLEDO, OH
NBC News

Florida mom threatens to blow up school because son wasn’t fed enough at cafeteria, officials say

A Florida woman has been arrested after allegedly making a bomb threat to her son’s high school, enraged that her son wasn't being fed enough at the cafeteria. Anaya Metoya Smith, 41, was arrested Wednesday in connection with a threatening voicemail she left at Cocoa High School on Feb. 3 around 5:30 p.m., saying she’d "blow ... up" the school, according to the probable cause affidavit. The city of Cocoa is about 45 miles east of Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
Law & Crime

‘You Like It Right There’: Florida Teacher Arrested and Fired After Video Appears to Show Her Hitting Middle Schooler with Broken Broomstick

A Florida middle school teacher was arrested after allegedly attacking one of her students with the handle of a broken metal broom. Cyntyche Darling Lundy, 49, stands accused of one count of felony child abuse. A warrant was recently issued for her arrest by the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and she was arrested on April 22, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
The Independent

Mother fatally stabs pit bull attacking her baby: ‘It was either him or my daughter’

A California woman stabbed two pit bulls, killing one of them, after they reportedly attacked her one-year-old daughter at their home in Pico Rivera.Authorities said the incident occurred around 10.30pm on Sunday when the dogs ran into the kitchen where the toddler was with her grandmother.The child’s grandmother, Margaret Morales, said one of the dogs jumped on top of the toddler and started attacking her, reported KTLA.Jamie Morales, the child’s mother, said she fought off the dogs to protect her daughter.“I stabbed him [one of the dogs] to get him off of my daughter. It was either him or my...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
69K+
Followers
99K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy