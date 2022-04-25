ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
White Sox endure a miserable week on the road

By Larry Hawley
 1 day ago

MINNEAPOLIS – One thing is for certain in this competitive window for the White Sox: Starts haven’t always been for the best.

For one, the team has been ransacked with injuries, with a number happening before the season and now a few during it. In 2022, performance on the field has also suffered, as the White Sox saw a week of road games against divisional opponents go the wrong way.

After having two of their games rained out on Monday and Tuesday, the White Sox promptly dropped three-straight to the Guardians in Cleveland then followed it with three-straight defeats to the Twins in Minneapolis.

Sunday was the most painful for a few reasons, considering the White Sox gave up a lead twice, then watched Byron Buxton smash a 469-foot walk-off three-run homer in the tenth inning off Liam Hendriks to complete a sweep.

They drop to 6-9 on the still very young season, but it’s the first time since early in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season that they’ve been six games under .500. It’s also their first seven-game losing streak since 2019, when they had it happen twice.

During that stretch, another major player was knocked out of the lineup, as Eloy Jimenez’s strained hamstring suffered while going for a ball in the field on Saturday will keep him out 6-to-8 weeks .

That now makes eight players for the club who are currently on the IL, including starting third baseman Yoan Moncada, starter Lance Lynn, along with reliever Joe Kelly. Garrett Crochet, who figured to be a big part of the bullpen, is already lost for the season with Tommy John surgery.

Despite the less-than-ideal start, the White Sox are still only a 1 1/2 games behind the Twins for the division as they remain the only team in the AL Central at .500 (8-8). A seven-game homestand is ahead for the White Sox against the Royals (three games) and the Angels (4 games).

