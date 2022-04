Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents Setup and Design Features and Performance Our Verdict So Should You Buy It? With the continued rise of consumer-friendly outdoor security cameras, there are now more options than ever before to ensure your home is safe. But how does a security company stand out in such a crowded space? For Lorex, it’s a matter of providing excellent features for a great value. Their 2K Pan-Tilt Outdoor Camera boasts some impressive specs and tech under the hood,...

ELECTRONICS ・ 22 HOURS AGO