ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Brunswick, NJ

Supernatural star Jared Padalecki ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious crash, says co-star Ackles

By Marisa Rodriguez, Dean Richards
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KLXfV_0fJcIaBJ00

Actor Jared Padalecki is recovering after a serious accident.

Padalecki, 39, was scheduled to appear at a “Supernatural” fan convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with his former co-star Jensen Ackles over the weekend — but was absent.

Ackles, 44, shared with fans that Padalecki was “lucky to be alive” after he was riding in a vehicle that was involved in a serious accident. Ackles also said the actor was doing “OK.”

In a video posted to YouTube, Ackles told the crowd:

“‘I miss my buddy. He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he couldn’t be here,” Ackles said. “He’s OK. He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

No further details about the accident have been released.

Padalecki currently stars in the CW series “Walker.” He and Ackles were on the CW hit series “Supernatural” together for 15 seasons until it came to an end in November 2020.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

Jared Padalecki Recovering After ‘Very Bad Car Accident

Jared Padalecki was recently involved in a serious car accident that almost cost him his life, according to his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles. Ackles revealed the news during the Supernatural Convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey, over the weekend, telling a crowd of fans that he had Padalecki’s blessing to share what happened. “I don’t know if you guys know what’s going on; he was in a very bad car accident,” Ackles explained, adding that “he’s lucky to be alive.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
ComicBook

Jared Padalecki Reveals First Health Update Following Scary Car Accident

Supernatural and Walker star Jared Padalecki has given an update after being involved in a serious car accident. Padalecki and his Supernatural co-star Jensen Ackles were scheduled to appear together over the weekend at a New Jersey fan convention. Ackles was present but Padalecki announced ahead of the show that he would have to cancel. Once the convention got underway, Ackles revealed to the crowd that Padalecki was in a "very bad car accident" that caused fans to send well wishes on social media. Padalecki has now shared a message on his Twitter account to let everyone know that he appreciates their concern.
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

‘Supernatural’ Star Misha Collins Clarifies Comments About His Sexuality

Supernatural alum Misha Collins took to Twitter on Monday to clarify comments he made over the weekend that appeared to imply that he is bisexual. The actor apologized for “misspeaking” and “the clumsiness” of his language after he seemingly came out as bisexual during a Q&A panel at the Supernatural Convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey. While on stage, Collins asked the crowd, “By a show of force, how many of you would consider yourself introverts? How many extroverts? And how many bisexuals?”
EAST BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
East Brunswick, NJ
Sports
City
East Brunswick, NJ
Daily Mail

Sinqua Walls scores Wesley Snipes role in reboot of White Men Can't Jump

Sinqua Walls' hoop dreams are coming true. The American Soul actor has been tapped to play opposite rapper Jack Harlow in the reboot of White Men Can't Jump. The 37-year-old shared the good news with his fans on social media writing, 'It's Time To get To work! They Never said it was Easy!! They Just said it would be worth it!'
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
Jensen Ackles
OK! Magazine

'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘American Idol’ & ‘60 Minutes’ Lead Sunday Ratings; ‘Riverdale’ Matches Demo Low

Click here to read the full article. Sunday marked was another winning night for CBS and ABC as the two dominated primetime with new episodes of 60 Minutes and American Idol, respectively. According to fast nationals, American Idol won the night’s highest rating and 60 Minutes, Sunday’s largest audience. CBS’ news delivered a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo and 7.26 million viewers. 60 Minutes, which was CBS’ top program of the evening, however did not have much stiff competition airing among repeats across all other networks in the 7 p.m. hour. At 8 p.m., things picked up with American Idol (0.7,...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supernatural#Cw#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

Rapper Bad Bunny to play El Muerto in new Marvel movie

CHICAGO — Rapper Bad Bunny is entering the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Bad Bunny has been cast to play the superhero El Muerto in a new movie. In the Marvel comics, El Muerto is a wrestler whose powers are handed down by ancestry through a mask. The wrestler originally fought Spider-Man in a wrestling match where […]
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Netflix cancels Will Smith's sequel to 2017 action film 'Bright' and National Geographic delays production on 'Pole to Pole' after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars

Netflix has canned the sequel to Will Smith's 2017 action film 'Bright' after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars. The actor's 2017 sci-fi action thriller 'Bright' directed by David Ayer, has been cancelled by the streaming giant, according to a Bloomberg source. His National Geographic nature series, 'Pole to...
MOVIES
WGN News

WGN News

18K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy