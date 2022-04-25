Supernatural star Jared Padalecki ‘lucky to be alive’ after serious crash, says co-star Ackles

Actor Jared Padalecki is recovering after a serious accident.

Padalecki, 39, was scheduled to appear at a “Supernatural” fan convention in East Brunswick, New Jersey, with his former co-star Jensen Ackles over the weekend — but was absent.

Ackles, 44, shared with fans that Padalecki was “lucky to be alive” after he was riding in a vehicle that was involved in a serious accident. Ackles also said the actor was doing “OK.”

In a video posted to YouTube, Ackles told the crowd:

“‘I miss my buddy. He sends his love. I spoke with him yesterday. He’s sad he couldn’t be here,” Ackles said. “He’s OK. He was in a very bad car accident. He wasn’t driving. He was in the passenger seat, and he’s lucky to be alive.”

No further details about the accident have been released.

Padalecki currently stars in the CW series “Walker.” He and Ackles were on the CW hit series “Supernatural” together for 15 seasons until it came to an end in November 2020.

