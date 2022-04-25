Four people including two children killed in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor

KYIV, April 25 (Reuters) - Four people including two children were killed on Monday in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region where Russia is on the offensive, the region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

Kyrylenko said on Telegram that a 9-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were among those killed.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Tom Balmforth

