ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Four people including two children killed in Ukraine's Donetsk region - governor

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

KYIV, April 25 (Reuters) - Four people including two children were killed on Monday in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk region where Russia is on the offensive, the region's governor Pavlo Kyrylenko said.

Russia denies targeting civilians.

Kyrylenko said on Telegram that a 9-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy were among those killed.

Reporting by Alessandra Prentice; editing by Tom Balmforth

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Russia's feared Wagner mercenaries are spotted in Ukraine for the first time after British officials warned more than a thousand had been deployed

The Wagner Group of Kremlin-backed mercenaries has been pictured in Ukraine for the first time amid fears as many as 1,000 fighters have been deployed to the war. The shadowy military company which has been linked to a string of killings, rapes and war crimes around the world is known as Putin's private army which carries out his dirty work at an arm's length from the state.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#Donetsk#Kyiv
Daily Mail

Moscow threatens to bomb Zelensky: Kremlin says 'decision-making centres, including in Kyiv' will be hit if Ukraine 'keeps attacking' Russian soil after claims a border checkpoint came under fire

The Russian military on Wednesday threatened to strike Ukraine's command centres in the capital Kyiv if Ukrainian troops continue to attack Russian territory. 'We are seeing Ukrainian troops' attempts to carry out sabotage and strike Russian territory,' the Russian defence ministry said in a statement. 'If such cases continue, the Russian armed forces will strike decision-making centres, including in Kyiv.'
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia threatens ‘direct military confrontation’ with US over Ukraine

A Russian official warned last week that the efforts by the U.S. and other western nations to arm Ukraine against Russia’s invading forces puts them at risk of a “direct military confrontation” with Russia. Russian Ambassador to the U.S. Anatoly Antonov told Newsweek late Friday that “Western...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

Report: Ukraine conducts air raid in Russian territory

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot. The governor of Russia’s Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said a […]
MILITARY
The Independent

Why has Russia invaded Ukraine? The conflict explained

Russia’s long-feared invasion of Ukraine continues to rage following Vladimir Putin’s announcement of his “special military operation” against the country in the early hours of 24 February.As Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky leads by example from the streets of Kyiv, tirelessly rallying the international community for support, his people mount an impressive resistence, holding back Russia’s armed forces as best they can.The aggressor meanwhile continues to employ brutal siege warfare tactics, surrounding the country’s cities and subjecting them to intense shelling campaigns, a strategy previously seen in Chechnya and Syria.The likes of Kharkiv and Mariupol have been battered by Russian...
POLITICS
The Guardian

I’ve dealt with Putin before: I know what it will take to defeat this brutal despot

Maksym Kurochkin is a playwright. For almost three years, he and 20 other Ukrainian playwrights had been planning to build a new theatre in the heart of Old Kyiv. The group found a magnificent old structure that they were busy renovating in order to open the Playwrights’ theatre on 12 March. On 24 February, Maksym and his colleagues awoke to the horrific sound of bombs. 12 March came and went. Instead of planning a grand opening for a new theatre, Maksym is now examining military strategies to defeat the Russian invaders. Instead of a pen in his hand, he now carries a weapon.
WORLD
Bloomberg

Ukraine Latest: Fresh Calls for Mariupol Ceasefire, Evacuations

Sign up here to get the latest updates on the Russian invasion of Ukraine. You can also follow us on Telegram here. As Russia’s war on Ukraine enters its third month, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will visit Kyiv. President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed accelerated weapons supplies that he said could help Ukraine step up its counteroffensive, and said the Americans “should not come here with empty hands.”
POLITICS
Reuters

Ukraine to call for heavy arms when top U.S. officials visit Kyiv

KYIV, April 24 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin were set to visit Kyiv on Sunday to discuss Ukraine's call for more powerful weapons, two months after Russia's invasion began. The trip, announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday, would be the...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Putin's message to Biden? Russia pounds five railway stations in central and western Ukraine after Blinken travelled to Kyiv by train

Railway stations in central and western Ukraine have been bombed by Russia today, just hours after two of America's top officials visited Kyiv by rail. Russian missiles hit stations in the Lviv, Rivne, Vinnyista and Kyiv regions in the early hours, Ukrainian media reported, including one in the town of Krasne - just 70 miles from the border with Poland. More explosions were heard in Zhmerynka, in central Ukraine, around 150 miles south west of Kyiv.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

413K+
Followers
319K+
Post
199M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy