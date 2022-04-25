ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

More than a dozen uncontained wildfires continue to burn in the West

By Julia Jacobo
ABC News
ABC News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=117RFP_0fJcIFqA00

Several wildfires are continuing to wreak havoc on landscapes all over the Western U.S. despite winds that have lowered the chances of rapid spread.

Most of the fires are burning in Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, regions plagued with dangerous fire conditions, which have allowed the wildfires to explode as soon as they sparked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TYLTC_0fJcIFqA00
Photo: Max Herman/Sipa USA via AP - PHOTO: The Calf Canyon fire, seen from a westbound Amtrak train, burns near Las Vegas, on April 22, 2022.

In New Mexico, the Calf Canyon Fire and the Hermits Peak Fire merged, burning through more than 54,000 acres east of Santa Fe by Monday morning, officials said. That inferno is only 13% contained and has prompted widespread evacuations in the area.

MORE: New Mexico governor declares state of emergency due to multiple wildfires

The Cooks Peak Fire in northern New Mexico is the largest at nearly 52,000 acres and is 9% contained, according to officials. While evacuations have been lifted for the Tunnel Fire in Coconino County, it is still only 15% contained and had scorched more than 21,000 acres since it sparked on April 17.

The Crooks Fire, which has burned through nearly 4,000 acres south of Prescott, Arizona, is 22% contained, according to fire officials.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQ35H_0fJcIFqA00
Antranik Tavitian/USA Today Network via Reuters - PHOTO: Travis Hopkins looks for salvageable objects at a historic barn that was burned down at his home after a wildfire burned through parts near Highway 89 in northeast Flagstaff, Ariz., on April 24, 2022.

In Nebraska, one person was killed in Red Willow County and three firefighters were injured while attempting to mitigate fires spreading across 12 counties, according to the state's emergency management agency. Earlier this month, an elderly couple was killed in their Ruidoso, New Mexico, home after they did not evacuate from the McBride Fire in time.

MORE: Wildfires scorching the West could explode due to heavy winds

Dangerous fire conditions persisted throughout the region over several days last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C8iXc_0fJcIFqA00
Reuters TV/Reuters - PHOTO: In this screen grab from a video, smoke drifts from the Tunnel Fire north of Flagstaff, Ariz., on April 19, 2022.

While less wind and cooler weather should slow the spread of the fire, persistent drought conditions in the area has left the region bone dry, allowing the fire to spread through thirsty brush on the ground.

However, relative humidity remains in the single digits in some areas, and fire weather watches will resume on Tuesday due to gusty winds.

MORE: Megadrought out West expected to intensify, expand east: NOAA

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have both declared a state of emergency due to severe wildfire activity.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3i4zya_0fJcIFqA00
Nebraska State Patrol via AP - PHOTO: This image provided by the Nebraska State Patrol shows smoke from a wildfire, on April 23, 2022, near Cambridge, Neb.

Many places in the West have been experiencing drought conditions for three consecutive years without any significant recovery in sight, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration .

Megadrought conditions in the West are expected to intensify and expand east, which will worsen the likelihood of megafires in the region, officials say.

ABC News' Max Golembo contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Fierce winds drive wildfires in U.S. Southwest

April 22 (Reuters) - Howling winds pushed wildfires towards villages in northern New Mexico on Friday, forcing thousands to flee homes as blazes burned across the parched U.S. Southwest. Over a dozen small communities were evacuated as two wildfires merged in mountains around 30 miles northeast of Santa Fe, driven...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Mexico State
State
Arizona State
Local
Nebraska Government
State
Nebraska State
Fox News

Bodies of California women last seen at wedding found in car submerged in river

Two California women who were last seen attending a wedding Sunday evening were found dead inside a car submerged in a river near a golf course days later. The women were identified as Alyssa Ros, 23, of Long Beach, and Xylona Gama, 22, of Stockton. The pair were last seen at the Spring Creek Country Club in Ripon, about 25 miles south of Stockton in Northern California.
RIPON, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
Daily Mail

California teenager, 14, who vanished nine months ago is found safe during traffic stop in Nevada: Her stepfather is arrested in connection with her disappearance

A California teenager, who vanished last summer, was found during a traffic stop in Nevada with her stepfather, who was arrested. Katuana Nateya Whisenant, 14, of Crescent City, was found unharmed in Churchill County on Saturday inside a Toyota Corolla with her stepfather Santos Flores-Roman, 39, of Santa Rosa. Roman...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Crews tackle growing wildfires; 'A very chaotic situation'

Maggie Mulligan said her dogs could sense the panic as she and her husband packed them up and fled a fast-moving wildfire barreling toward their home in northeast New Mexico as they agonized over having to leave their horses behind.“We don’t know what’s next,” she said. “We don’t know if we can go back to the horses.”Mulligan and her husband, Bill Gombas, 67, were among the anxious residents who hurriedly packed up and evacuated their homes Friday ahead of ominous western wildfires fueled by tinder-dry conditions and ferocious winds.More than 1,600 firefighters were battling nine different large fires in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sipa Usa#Ap#Amtrak#Santa Fe#Today Network#Reuters
The Independent

Arizona wildfire balloons in size to 20,000 acres – and is zero per cent contained

A fast-moving wildfire in rural Arizona nearly tripled in size on Wednesday and has forced thousands to flee as the wind-driven blaze is expected to worsen with gusts reaching up to 50mph in the state on Thursday and up to 70mph in neighbouring New Mexico on Friday.The blaze, since named the Tunnel Fire, burned across largely unpopulated hills and valleys approximately 14 miles north of Flagstaff, Arizona, according to a US Forest Service statement. It has grown from claiming 6,000 acres on Tuesday to 19,712 acres by Thursday, a mass of scorched land that is larger than the island...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
The Independent

Wildfires sweep through west and southwest US amid ‘dangerously’ early fire season

Wildfires are sweeping through the West and Southwest amid dry and windy conditions as the 2022 fire season roared to a vicious – and in many cases, early – start.Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado were battling to contain fires on multiple fronts, officials said.In New Mexico, two major fires combined, burning 54,000 acres since 19 April as nearly 500 personnel battled to stop the blazes, which were only contained on Sunday at 12 per cent, according to an update from New Mexico Fire Information, an interagency site.Many roads in and around the areas were closed, and shelters were set...
WEATHER
International Business Times

Wildfires Widespread In Parched U.S. Southwest

An unusually large number of wildfires burned across the U.S. Southwest on Friday as a decades-long drought combined with abundant dry vegetation to raise concerns the region faced a harsh burning year. "New Mexico right now has multiple fires going, Arizona has multiple fires going, and that is abnormal for...
COLORADO STATE
Axios

Wildfires ravage several states in "dangerously early" fire season

New Mexico's governor signed an emergency declaration for 33 drought-affected counties over the weekend, as dozens of wildfires raged across several U.S. states in the Southwest and Midwest. The big picture: The blazes have razed tens of thousands of acres and scores of structures over the past week and triggered...
NEBRASKA STATE
ABC News

ABC News

622K+
Followers
150K+
Post
339M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy