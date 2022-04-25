ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Ciara Gets a Shock!

By Chris Eades
Soaps In Depth
Soaps In Depth
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

You can’t avoid the past in these DAYS OF OUR LIVES spoilers! Belle disapproves of their new living arrangements, Paulina puts her foot down with Chanel, and Ciara gets the shock of her life!. Belle may have been shocked to learn that Jan is pregnant with...

www.soapsindepth.com

Comments / 1

Related
Soaps In Depth

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL Spoilers: Sheila Threatens to Silence Steffy!

Steffy gets confrontational in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! But when she backs Sheila into a corner, how will the villainess react?. After realizing that Thomas was up to something, Steffy followed her brother and discovered he and Sheila were keeping a secret. Sheila was able to pressure Thomas into keeping quiet that she was the one who pushed Brooke off the wagon by reminding him that if the truth came out, Ridge would likely leave Taylor to reunite with the blonde. However, while Steffy has also been thrilled to see her parents reunited, the fact that Sheila’s scheming and lying were responsible for it casts a pall over the whole thing.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ciara
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives’ Lamon Archey Unveils the Fresh-Faced New Look That Earned Him a Mixed Review From His Little Girl

The funny things that kids say are sometimes the cutest. With Eli currently in a coma, we haven’t seen Days of Our Lives actor Lamon Archey in action in Salem for a while now but he recently showed off a new look that had his daughter not only asking him why he decided on the change but also giving her opinion on why he did it in the first place.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

The Real Reason Why Pauley Perrette Decided to Leave 'NCIS' After 15 Years on the Show

Fans of NCIS are very aware that the state of the show's cast is constantly in flux. It makes sense when you've been on the air for almost two decades that familiar faces will come and go, but a few departures really stuck out to fans more than others. Case-in-point: when Pauley Perrette, who played forensic scientist Abby Sciuto for 15 years on the hit crime show, decided to leave NCIS.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Bold & Beautiful’s Tanner Novlan Breaks His Silence on Finn’s Fate: ‘This Is the Ultimate Twist’

“The surprises keep coming and this is one that will definitely get a bunch of buzz.”. Fans are still reeling over the Bold & Beautiful death that rocked daytime on Friday, April 1. Not only was it a shock to viewers everywhere, Finn’s portrayer Tanner Novlan was taken aback by the news that his character would be the latest murder victim as well. In the new issue of Soap Opera Digest, Novlan revealed that producer and head writer Brad Bell called him personally with details as to where his character was headed. “I was pretty surprised,” he admitted. “But, that’s the nature of soap opera. Anything can happen at any time and that’s ultimately what keeps people engaged with the show.”
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spoiler#Days Of Our Lives#Chanel
Popculture

Scott Bakula's Next Big TV Gig After 'NCIS: New Orleans' Revealed

Scott Bakula's first new television series since NCIS: New Orleans was canceled last year might remind viewers of Yellowstone. The former Star Trek: Enterprise star will lead Unbroken, an NBC drama pilot written and created by Shaun Cassidy. The new series will focus on three ranch families in California. The...
TV SERIES
SheKnows

As Days of Our Lives’ Xander Faces an Uncertain Time Ahead, Paul Telfer’s Dad Steps In With Words of Encouragement: ‘You Are Going to Have an Amazing Future’

Nothing compares to have your father in your corner. Things look like they’re about to get very, very messy for Xander on Days of Our Lives as his wedding to Gwen just crashed to a disastrous halt and Sarah’s lost off in toddler land. No matter how you slice it, there doesn’t seem to be much happiness ahead for the rogue. Fortunately, that doesn’t apply to his portrayer off-screen — especially with such an incredibly supportive father!
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Channel Ending Popular Drama Series After Season 6

Hallmark Channel renewed the popular family drama Chesapeake Shores for a sixth and final season. The show is based on the best-selling books by Sweet Magnolias author Sherryl Woods. The new season will run ten episodes and will premiere this summer. Chesapeake Shores debuted in August 2016 and will finish...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Distractify

What Happened to Jonah on '7 Little Johnstons'?

Since March 2015, TLC fans have watched Trent and Amber Johnston, along with their five children, navigate life as a family of little people on 7 Little Johnstons. The Johnston kids have practically grown up before viewers' eyes. It makes sense, then, that fans were curious to learn more when post-operation photos popped up on Amber's Instagram account.
TV SERIES
SheKnows

Young & Restless Alum Daniel Goddard Gets Lily/Cane Fans Excited With Two Simple Words

Things could not be going better for The Young and the Restless‘ Billy and Lily. Somehow, they’ve managed to figure out a way to mix business and pleasure, something many real-life couples struggle with on a daily basis. Although they’ve hit a few tough spots in the past, those rough seas appear to be behind them with nothing but smooth sailing ahead.
TV SERIES
Parade

The Real Reason Kenedi Anderson Quit American Idol

For the past two weeks, suspiciously, American Idol has not released video of Platinum Ticket winner Kenedi Anderson’s performances from Hollywood Week—either her Duets or Showstopper performances—leading to suspicions that the 17-year-old from Crozet, Va., had quit the show. The Real Reason Why Kenedi Anderson Quit American...
CROZET, VA
Popculture

'Little People, Big World': Isabel Roloff Owns up to Major Mistake

Former Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff apologized to fans for using filters often on Instagram. A recent discussion with her husband, Jacob Roloff, inspired her to talk about filters in two recent Instagram Story posts. When she had trouble finding a good filter to use for a social media post, Jacob suggested this was another reason why people should not use them. Isabel told him, "Some people are born beautiful," but she quickly realized she shouldn't put herself down.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'The Young and the Restless' Loses Actor After 4 Years

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso announced his exit from the soap series on Wednesday. Vilasuso starred in the CBS daytime soap opera as Rey Rosales for four years. The actor previously starred on Days of Our Lives and is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for Guiding Light.
TV & VIDEOS
Soaps In Depth

Soaps In Depth

New York City, NY
20K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Soaps In Depth in home of the latest news, interviews, spoilers, and features from America's favorite soap operas including General Hospital, The Bold and The Beautiful, The Young and The Restless, and Days of Our Lives.

 https://www.soapsindepth.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy