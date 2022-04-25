DAYS OF OUR LIVES Spoilers: Ciara Gets a Shock!

Steffy gets confrontational in these THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL spoilers! But when she backs Sheila into a corner, how will the villainess react?. After realizing that Thomas was up to something, Steffy followed her brother and discovered he and Sheila were keeping a secret. Sheila was able to pressure Thomas into keeping quiet that she was the one who pushed Brooke off the wagon by reminding him that if the truth came out, Ridge would likely leave Taylor to reunite with the blonde. However, while Steffy has also been thrilled to see her parents reunited, the fact that Sheila’s scheming and lying were responsible for it casts a pall over the whole thing.

TV SERIES ・ 29 DAYS AGO