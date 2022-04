General Motors Co GM shares are trading flat in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed financial results. GM reported first-quarter revenue of $35.98 billion, which came in below the $37.33 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.68 per share.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO