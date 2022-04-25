ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Sisters left 86-year-old mother on floor without food, water

By Linda Cook
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Davenport sisters are in custody after police say they did not give food or water to their 86-year-old mother who was left lying on the floor for four days. Barbara Steen, 59, and Beverly Steen, 65, were being held Monday in Scott County Jail on a charge of dependent-adult abuse....

Brandy Huffman
13h ago

They were probably wanting her to die so they can collect her monthly check longer. I wouldn't do that to my dog, or my mother to say the least, they deserve time in jail.

Lorabelle Lorabelle
20h ago

my guess is they were hoping she would die. ..and or..they are on something? just guessing .. because there is no way normal, loving daughters would do that ti their mama. no matter what!!

