ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

What's Going On With Moderna Shares?

By Henry Khederian
Benzinga
Benzinga
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Shares of vaccine companies, including Moderna Inc MRNA, are trading higher amid COVID-19 concerns due to rising cases in China. Rising COVID-19 cases...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
Motley Fool

How Bad Is This News for Moderna?

Moderna shares have dropped since the start of the year -- even as profit and revenue soar. The company’s pipeline is strong and includes significant late-stage candidates. But one bit of data may have caused some disappointment recently. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing#Shanghai#Moderna Inc Mrna#Covid
Reuters

Chinese markets continue to see foreign investment outflows in April

(Reuters) - Overseas investors extended their selling of Chinese shares into April, after dumping them in the previous month, on mounting worries about the impact of prolonged COVID-19 lockdowns, growth and the fallout of the Ukraine-Russia war. Foreign investors have sold a net $1.01 billion worth of Chinese equities so...
MARKETS
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
Motley Fool

Buy the Dip: 3 Stocks to Buy in April and Hold for the Next 3 Years

Buying top stocks on dips is one of the best ways to make money in the stock market. Stocks like Upstart and Teladoc Health have crashed, but their growth potential seems intact. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
China
MarketWatch

The news coming from this giant volcano is even gloomier than the new forecasts from the IMF and World Bank

Investors love looking at esoteric indicators for clues on how the economy is performing, and therefore how stocks, bonds and other assets will trade. How about looking at carbon dioxide emissions? There may be a political agreement to reduce emissions but that’s an effort phased in over many years. Any sudden changes are more likely to be the impact of changing patterns of economic activity rather than cleaner output.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for Decades

Bristol Myers Squibb has a promising pipeline that positions it well for the future. Eli Lilly has paid dividends for more than 100 years and continues to have solid growth prospects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
STOCKS
Benzinga

What's Going On With General Motors Shares After Hours?

General Motors Co GM shares are trading flat in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported mixed financial results. GM reported first-quarter revenue of $35.98 billion, which came in below the $37.33 billion estimate, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly adjusted earnings of $2.09 per share, which beat the estimate of $1.68 per share.
MARKETS
ohmymag.co.uk

Expert predicts that Europe could be plunged into a complete blackout for 10 days

Blackout and crisis preparedness expert Herbert Saurugg has recently warned against the complete power grid blackout that could plunge entire Europe into darkness. He predicts a widespread blackout could be lurking in the not too distant future and such an event can cause extremely chaotic conditions worldwide. However, those who are prepared for an emergency can definitely bridge the difficult days well.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Asian shares advance on back of rally on Wall Street

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday after U.S. stocks stormed back from sharp losses to log strong gains. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced while Sydney declined. Shanghai fell back on renewed concerns over pandemic lockdowns that might further crimp the world’s second-largest economy and hinder global economic growth. The Shanghai Composite index fell 0.9% to 2902.46, giving up early gains. On Monday it slumped 5.1%. China’s capital, Beijing, has begun mass testing of more than 3 million people and restricted residents in one part of the city to their compounds, sparking worries of a wider lockdown similar to Shanghai....
STOCKS
The Associated Press

Asian shares decline, echoing broad slump on Wall Street

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares retreated on Wednesday, echoing a broad decline on Wall Street and driven by worries about how the war in Ukraine may push prices for oil and other commodities higher. Tokyo’s benchmark rose after Prime Minister Fumio Kishida announced measures to help poor families and...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Dollar Near Two Year-peak On China COVID Fears, Fed Hike Bets

The dollar held near a two-year peak on Tuesday as concerns about the economic impact of China's COVID-19 lockdowns held up the greenback's safe-haven appeal and aggressive U.S. interest rate hike expectations kept bond yields elevated. The dollar index, which measures the greenback against six main peers, was 0.13% lower...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Bloomberg

U.S. Futures Up as Traders Mull Growth; Gas Jumps: Markets Wrap

U.S. equity futures rose Wednesday and Treasuries fell as investors calibrated the risks from mixed corporate earnings, China’s Covid challenges and aggressive Federal Reserve monetary tightening. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 contracts gained, while Europe’s were little changed, pointing to calmer sentiment compared with a technology-led slump in U.S....
MARKETS
Reuters

US STOCKS-Futures tumble as surging yields hit growth stocks

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window) * Futures down: Dow 0.05%, S&P 0.34%, Nasdaq 0.75%. April 11 (Reuters) - Wall Street futures fell on Monday, dragged lower by high-growth stocks as Treasury yields surged to fresh highs ahead of Tuesday’s inflation data that could back a more hawkish stance from the Federal Reserve.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
126K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy