Click here to read the full article. Longtime industry lenders Melanie Krinsky and Charlene Paling have experienced enough globe-trotting, movie-worthy plot twists in their careers — and in their friendship — to be called “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Banks,” including bonding on the festival circuit. And now they’re joining forces at Western Alliance Bank. Last fall, the duo landed at the institution to establish its Los Angeles-based Entertainment & Media group, which officially launches this spring. The two have already posted more than $300 million in loans, with another $100 million in pending deals — a large slate to greenlight...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 16 HOURS AGO