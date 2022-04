RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man out of Wilson, and authorities believe Greenville may be his destination. The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons says 71-year-old Willie Dixon is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He was last seen on Nash Street in Wilson, wearing a white button-up shirt, brown slacks, and white new balance shoes.

GREENVILLE, NC ・ 9 HOURS AGO