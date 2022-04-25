ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Cheesy, Pasta-Filled Take on the Crunchwrap Will Have You Skipping the Drive-Thru for Tonight’s Dinner

By Tai Saint-Louis
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAccording to his Instagram bio, former Cooking Channel host and Food Network personality Josh Elkin prides himself on creating “recipes you’ve never seen before.” And his latest offering — the Penne Alla Vodka Crunchwrap — definitely delivers on that promise. As a fan of...

