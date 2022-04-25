Light rain Tuesday in New York City; highs in mid-60s

Storm Watch Team meteorologist Darryl Green scattered showers will arrive Tuesday morning, turning mostly cloudy during the afternoon before another round of light rain moves in Tuesday evening.

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and cool. Lows near 50. South wind 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Morning patchy fog, brief shower, turning mostly sunny and warm. Highs near 65. Lows near 48.

WEDNESDAY: Blend of sun and clouds, windy. Highs near 57. Lows near 39.

THURSDAY: Sun and clouds, cooler, windy. Highs near 56. Lows near 42.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny and nice. Highs near 61. Lows near 49.

WEEKEND: Below-average temps, pleasant and cool. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the upper-40s to low-50s.