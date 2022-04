Call of Duty: Warzone's current battle royale experiences are played on Caldera and Rebirth Island, but it looks like the original map, Verdansk, will be coming back at some point. That info comes from a recent on-stream interview with an Activision employee who said as much, though it remains unclear at this time just how this Verdansk map will be brough back and on what platforms it'll be available when it returns.

