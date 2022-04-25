ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, WV

Man shot by police pleads guilty in court

By Bailey Brautigan
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrijN_0fJcEfAQ00

UPDATE (1:23 p.m. on Monday, April 25, 2022): Denaul Dickerson pleaded guilty to several charges on Monday.

The Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office says that he pleaded guilty to breaking and entering, brandishing a deadly weapon and obstruction of an officer.

UPDATE (4:30 p.m. on May 24, 2021) – Assistant Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney Don Morris says the prosecutor’s office has found “no criminal wrongdoing” by Charleston Police Department officers involved in a shooting Friday, April 30, 2021.

Morris says Denaul Dickerson, 33, has a pending felony charge and is presumed innocent at this time. He also says they will not be releasing further information on the shooting that could impact the fairness of any criminal proceedings against Dickerson.

“Mr. Dickerson has a pending felony charge and is presumed innocent,” Morris said. “Our office found no criminal wrongdoing by the officers involved.”

UPDATE (5:41 p.m. on April 30): Charleston Chief of Police Tyke Hunt described the incident from the police perspective in a press conference on Friday.

Officers responded to the area on Friday afternoon because of reports of a man threatening another person with a knife. Officers confronted a 33-year-old Black man named Denaul Dickerson on Charleston’s West Side.

As the officers were trying to gather Mr. Dickerson’s information, he became agitated, ran out into traffic, and turned to confront officers with a knife.

As an officer closes distance to deploy a taser, Mr. Dickerson took a “lunging movement,” at which point two officers fired upon him. Chief Hunt says that officers immediately rendered aid to Mr. Dickerson and that emergency personnel arrived within two minutes.

Chief Hunt said that Mr. Dickerson had an existing bench warrant for a brandishing incident from mid-2020.

No officers were injured in the incident.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – At least one Charleston police officer was involved in an officer-involved shooting Friday afternoon.

Details at this point are few but the shooting was first reported about 12:45 p.m. at the intersection of Washington Street West and Greendale Drive.

One witness tells 13 News she heard three shots.

Video from the scene showed EMT’s putting a person in an ambulance after the shooting.

WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

