MARCY — A road rage incident on Route 49 early Friday morning is under investigation after one driver punched another in the face, according to the New York State Police. Troopers said the victim was eastbound in the passing lane on Route 49 at about 7:45 a.m. traveling through the Town of Marcy when he spotted a blue-colored Volkswagen SUV approaching behind him at a high rate of speed. Troopers said the blue SUV moved into the driving lane and passed the victim on the right, then pulled back into the passing lane and immediate slammed on his brakes.

MARCY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO