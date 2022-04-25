ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HEALTH MINUTE: VACCINE FOR KIDS UNDER 5 SOUGHT THIS WEEK?

 1 day ago

About 18 million US children are still...

People

Parents 'Desperately Tried to Rescue' Daughter, 3, Before She Was Swept Over 411-Foot Waterfall

The parents of a 3-year-old girl who died when she fell over a waterfall say she was a "piece of heaven" to everyone who knew her. On Sunday, Nevaeh Jade Newswanger and her family were visiting Whitewater Falls in North Carolina for a hiking trip when the young girl "slipped and fell in the water" while playing in the nearby sand, a GoFundMe set up for the family says.
JACKSON COUNTY, NC
Kids
Health
Society
Relationships
ABC News

2-year-old goes home after spending entire life hospitalized

A 2-year-old girl who spent the first two years of her life in the hospital is back home with her parents and younger brother in California. It was a joyous homecoming for Addy Smith, who left the hospital on April 5 after 848 days of treatment at two different San Diego hospitals.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Davenport Journal

“The genetic test did not reveal why she developed this kind of condition”, Baby, who was diagnosed with a rare, deadly condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant

The 8-month-old baby girl, who was born with a rare condition and spent 6 months in a hospital, finally received her life-saving transplant. The child’s parents said that their daughter was diagnosed with a rare heart disease called dilated cardiomyopathy at around 2 months old. “Our pregnancy was normal and we had an uncomplicated delivery and actually went home with her. So she was with us at home for seven weeks and one night, she wouldn’t feed.” the mother said.
MINNESOTA STATE
Nashville News Hub

“Doctors told me Covid gave my placenta a virus”, Mother says that COVID-19 destroyed her pregnancy and now her baby daughter has cerebral palsy and learning difficulties

The unfortunate mother says that COVID destroyed her pregnancy and broken her family in half after contracting the virus during early stages of her pregnancy. The mom says she was not vaccinated when she caught COVID-19. “Doctors told me Covid gave my placenta a virus, therefore my baby wasn’t getting everything she needed from it. COVID is not just a cold or a flu, it broke my family in half and it destroyed my pregnancy. It’s such a serious thing that it has to be taken way more seriously.” the mother said.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
US News and World Report

Why Have Some People Never Gotten COVID-19?

It’s a story many have heard before. COVID-19 enters a household whether through a spouse, parent, sibling or caretaker – but despite extensive exposure, not everyone gets sick. [. SEE:. Latest Coronavirus and Vaccine News ]. And it could be a more common occurrence than some think. The...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Midland Daily News

A teacher's lesson from the children: Classroom rules

It has been amazing to travel back through the years of teaching children in my mind. Some memories bring me sadness, some make me laugh, and others make me wonder what took me so long to learn their sweet lessons! I believe this may be the way it is for all teachers after they close the classroom door for the last time. We are never really “finished.”
KIDS
Distractify

Craigslist Woman Asks People to Pay Money So They Can Babysit Her Kid

Looking for a roommate who is not only going to pay the rent on time but also won't be a complete psychopath can sometimes feel like you're searching for a needle in a haystack. And if you start posting classified ads online, you'll definitely have to sift through your fair share of absolute duds and folks who you know are just not going to otherwise work out in the long-term.
HOUSE RENT
SheKnows

Husband Wants Wife to Take on All Overnight Baby Duties & Reddit Sets Him Straight

Click here to read the full article. Waking up in the middle of the night is one of those parenting duties that is impossible to get used to. It’s right up there with cleaning up vomit and sending your kid off on the first day of school — it never gets easier. That’s why Reddit is so defensive of a new mom, who posted that her husband wants her to take over all overnight duties with their 3-week-old baby because she is still on maternity leave. What?! In the subreddit “Am I The A—hole,” this mom posted that she has one...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS

