Join the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council’s Fish Ladder Bike Tour

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the start of a brand new week! Let’s get you caught up to start this week right. It may have been vacation week for kids at school, but the news never takes a break. Last week was chock full of events, not least of which was the incarceration of onetime Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia, who officially began his six-year prison term for fraud and corruption on Friday. We also covered the steps Fall River is taking to address illegal ATVs on the road, a brewing tiff between veterans groups, and more. See what you may have missed, right here.

FALL RIVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO