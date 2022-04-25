ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Join the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council’s Fish Ladder Bike Tour

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProvidence—Ever wonder why fish need ladders? Join the WRWC on an easy bike ride along the Woonasquatucket River Greenway bike path and see for yourself! Guided by WRWC...

1420 WBSM

New Bedford Councilor Giesta Moves on ATV and Dirt Bike Problem

Ward Two New Bedford City Councilor Maria Giesta is the first to file a motion relative to the growing problem of illegal ATV and dirt bike abuse on the city's streets. Roving gangs of illegal riders have reportedly taunted police, fire, and EMT personnel by driving hazardously through neighborhoods, terrorizing some motorists as they go. It's not a new problem, but it re-surfaces each spring as the weather begins to warm up.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
The Herald News

Mayor in prison, ATVs on Fall River streets, and more: ICYMI

Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the start of a brand new week! Let’s get you caught up to start this week right. It may have been vacation week for kids at school, but the news never takes a break. Last week was chock full of events, not least of which was the incarceration of onetime Fall River mayor Jasiel Correia, who officially began his six-year prison term for fraud and corruption on Friday. We also covered the steps Fall River is taking to address illegal ATVs on the road, a brewing tiff between veterans groups, and more. See what you may have missed, right here.
FALL RIVER, MA
Paso Robles Daily News

Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns to North County this Saturday

Cyclists will be on North County roads from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. – The San Luis Obispo Bicycle Club’s annual Wildflower Century Bike Ride returns this year on Saturday, April 30. The race begins and ends in the North County town of Creston. The bike ride will put about 900 cyclists along with 12 support vehicles and three CHP Officers on the roads at various times throughout the day. These are mostly experienced riders who we expect to ride safely, observe traffic laws, share the road, and respect local residents.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
Inyerself

What Do FPV Drones and Urban Downhill Mountain Bike Racing Have In Common?

I gained a new appreciation for two activities this past weekend. FPV (first-person view) drone flying and Urban Downhill Mountain Bike Racing. To be fair, I always appreciated FPV Drone Flying as it takes experience and talent to pilot drones in the ways that these pilots do. While FPV Drone Flying has always been in my orbit, I am a complete newbie to Urban Downhill Mountain Biking.
BBC

Long Covid cyclist carried oxygen on 66-mile Etape Loch Ness race

A 63-year-old man has completed the Etape Loch Ness with an oxygen tank on his back after spending 70 days in hospital with Covid-19. Gerard McLarnon, from County Antrim, was on a ventilator for 40 days and had to learn how to walk and talk again. He had intended to...
WORLD
101.9 The Rock

Join Mars Hill & Blaine Wear Blue Wednesday To Honor Libby Grass

When you go to pick out your clothes for Wednesday, I ask that you find something blue to wear and show your support for a local family and community that has suffered an unfortunate loss. Many friends, businesses, and schools will be wearing blue on Wednesday to honor the life of Libby Grass, who unexpectedly passed away on Monday evening.
MARS HILL, ME
WHSV

SVBC excited to see more biking opportunities in Harrisonburg area

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A local nonprofit is excited to see more options for bicyclists in Harrisonburg and surrounding areas. The Executive Director for the Shenandoah Valley Bike Coalition says the near-complete Friendly City Trail, built in partnership with the Department of Transportation and Harrisonburg Public Works, is just one project that helps provide a safe way for both beginner and advanced cyclists to get around the city.
HARRISONBURG, VA
WITN

Cyclists talk safety while raising money for injured rider

BATH, N.C. (WITN) - As summer approaches in the East, more outdoor activities are on the horizon, but one group of avid cyclists says everyone who shares the road needs to be on the lookout. Monday, that group rode in solidarity for their friend who suffered extreme injuries earlier this...
BATH, NC
ABC6.com

Warwick collecting donations of unused plastic Easter eggs

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE) — The Warwick Parks and Recreation Department said Tuesday it will be collecting unused plastic Easter eggs for the next two weeks. There will be donation bins at locations around the city until May 13. Anyone that has left over eggs from Easter can donate them...
WARWICK, RI

