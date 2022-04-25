ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jordan Davis Performs On Ellen

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Davis recently appeared on The Ellen Degeneres...

Luke Combs Puts His Own Spin on Jordan Davis’ No. 1 Hit, ‘Buy Dirt’ [Watch]

Luke Combs is a big fan of Jordan Davis, so he paid homage to his fellow country star, posting a cover of Davis' hit song, "Buy Dirt," to his social media. Mid-tempo and reflective, Davis' original version of "Buy Dirt" — a duet with Luke Bryan — has sage life advice to share. The song's lyrics are about prioritizing family, faith and loved ones, urging listeners to invest in the things that will bring the most long-term happiness: A wedding ring for a special person, an extra dollar for the donation plate at church, or a plot of land where a family can thrive.
Ellen Degeneres
Exclusive: Carly Pearce reacts to losing to Carrie Underwood at 2022 CMT Music Awards

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde sadly missed out on the best Collaborative Video of the Year award at the 2022 CMT Music Awards on Monday night. Carly and Ashley were nominated for their duet, Never Wanted To Be That Girl, but were beaten by Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood who scooped the prize for their song, If I Didn't Love You – and Carly had the perfect response to missing out on the accolade.
The Judds to reunite for CMT Music Awards performance

The Judds, one of the most successful duos in country music in the 1980s, are reuniting to perform on the CMT Music Awards, their first major awards show performance together in more than two decades. The mother-and-daughter duo of Naomi and Wynonna will perform their hit "Love Will Build a...
Booker T: "Steve Austin could become the new ..."

Steve Austin is still one of the main topics in the WWE, and Booker T was talking about him. “I wouldn’t say just a WrestleMania guy or anything like that,” Booker T said on The Hall of Fame podcast, as quoted by wrestlinginc. “Starpower is everything. Saudi...
'Sister Wives' Star Paedon Brown Confronts Rumors On Whether Or Not Another Sister Wife Has Left Kody

Sister Wives alum Paedon Brown, 23, is a wellspring of answers when it comes to fans' burning questions about what the bustling Brown family is up to now that season 16 has wrapped. Following years of keeping relatively silent, the reality star has been frequently taking to social media to open up about his unconventional upbringing and his relationship with his family members.Paedon hopped on Instagram Live on Saturday, April 23, to share some new tidbits of insight with his followers — one of which asked if Janelle, 52, was still in a relationship with his dad, Kody. Janelle was...
Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
