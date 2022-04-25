ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bremerton, WA

Supreme Court and the Praying Coach: Is It Free Speech or Promoting Religion at School?

Chronicle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Monday will hear the case of a former high school football coach who said he had a free-speech right to pray at the 50-yard line surrounded by players. If...

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why this Supreme Court case could result in ‘the greatest loss of religious freedom in generations’

A public high school football coach in Washington state gathered players at the 50-yard line to kneel, bow their heads and pray. The school district repeatedly asked him to move his prayer to somewhere less conspicuous, as to avoid the appearance of the school’s endorsement of a religious view. He refused and argued that the school violated his religious freedom, and a prominent right-wing legal group took up his case, which is now before the US Supreme Court.The case of Kennedy v Bremerton School District could have far-reaching consequences beyond the football field, potentially shrinking core First Amendment protections...
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

Will the Supreme Court once again favor the rights of Christians over everyone else?

Once again, the Supreme Court may bulldoze over protections for minorities in the name of religious liberty. In recent cases, the Supreme Court has allowed Christians to violate anti-discrimination laws designed to protect the LGBTQ community. Now, in a case on which it heard oral arguments Monday, the court may privilege a coach’s Christian practice over the U.S. Constitution itself — specifically the protection of religious minorities guaranteed by the separation of church and state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEKU

Supreme Court seems sympathetic to a coach who claims the right to pray

The U.S. Supreme Court heard another church/state case on Monday in which the court's conservative super-majority appears to be moving toward a greater accommodation for religious expression in public schools. The case was brought by a public high school football coach who claims the right to kneel and pray on the 50-yard line at the conclusion of each game, joined by those of his players who want to participate.
BREMERTON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Government
Bremerton, WA
Government
Local
Washington Education
State
Washington State
City
Bremerton, WA
Bremerton, WA
Education
BGR.com

Stimulus checks are returning for people in these 11 states

All of a sudden, new stimulus checks are a very real possibility again — and actually happening, even — in several states across the US. The key point is that this is happening at the state level. Political will in Congress for more federal stimulus checks basically disappeared in December, when a member of President Biden’s own party in the Senate decided he didn’t want to support the payments anymore. Democrats couldn’t afford to lose a single vote, and so that was that. Moreover, it seemed like that would remain the status quo. Until we got deeper into 2022, that is, with soaring gas prices and the cost of food reaching multi-decade highs.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

‘Someone is unduly influencing Ginni Thomas’: Expert says wife of Supreme Court justice is part of ‘Trump cult’

As former Moonie-turned-cult-expert Steven Hassan watched the Capitol Riots unfolding last January, there was a familiar face among the thousands of MAGA supporters clamouring to overturn the 2020 election result.Hyung Jin ‘Sean’ Moon, head of the far-right, AR-15-worshiping Rod of Iron Ministries and son of Moonie founder Sun Myung Moon, had joined Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to protest in front of the US Capitol. The group has been widely described as a cult.The Rod of Iron Ministries posted a clip to its Instagram page showing Sean Moon wiping tear gas from his eyes while blaming the violence on Antifa.The...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#U S Supreme Court#Religion#High School Football#The Supreme Court
eenews.net

Supreme Court weighs Biden’s Hanford nuclear challenge

Supreme Court justices yesterday appeared skeptical of calls to dismiss the Biden administration’s challenge of a Washington state law that expanded benefits to federal contractors at the Hanford nuclear waste site. The federal government is seeking to block a 2018 state law that presumed current and former workers who...
WASHINGTON STATE
Daily Mail

Supreme Court leans towards voting in FAVOR of high school football coach who was put on leave for praying at the 50-yard line

The Supreme Court appears to be looking to rule in favor of a high school football coach who was put on leave for praying at the 50-yard line after his team's games. Arguments at the court last nearly two hours, despite being scheduled for just one. The case pits First Amendment rights to free speech against the separation of church and state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that cruel laws must still be enforced

United States v. Vaello Madero, which the Supreme Court decided on Thursday, is a heartbreaking case. It asks whether many of the poorest and most vulnerable Americans can be cut off by their own government simply because they live in the wrong part of the United States. But Vaello Madero...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WGAU

Supreme Court tackles case about praying football coach

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A coach who crosses himself before a game. A teacher who reads the Bible aloud before the bell rings. A coach who hosts an after-school Christian youth group in his home. Supreme Court justices discussed all those hypothetical scenarios Monday while hearing arguments about...
NFL
Vice

Climate Activist Who Self-Immolated in Front of Supreme Court Dies

An activist who set himself on fire in front of the Supreme Court last week in an apparent climate protest has died. The Metropolitan Police Department of Washington, D.C., confirmed over the weekend that Wynn Bruce, 50, of Boulder, Colorado, had died after lighting himself on fire, according to reports from local news site the Boulder Daily Camera and the New York Times.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy