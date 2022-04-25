ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

Spring Hike

Abilene, Texas
Abilene, Texas
 2 days ago
It’s time to get outside, Abilene!

Pull on those hiking boots and join us on Saturday, May 7th at 9:00 am for a hike down Cedar Creek Trail. This FREE event is fun for the whole family to observe nature and enjoy a guided hike. Due to the terrain of the trail, strollers and bikes are not allowed.

The hike will begin in the grassy area on 100 block of E.S. 11th Street. Participants will travel north along the bank of Cedar Creek to Stevenson Park and then return by the same trail. Parking will be available on South 11th street and signage will direct hikers to the designated parking area.

For more information please email parksandrec@abilenetx.gov

Abilene, Texas

Abilene, Texas

ABOUT

Abilene is a city in Taylor and Jones Counties in Texas, United States. Its population was 117,063 at the 2010 census, making it the 27th-most populous city in the state of Texas. It is the principal city of the Abilene metropolitan statistical area, which had an estimated population of 123,420, as of 2019. It is the county seat of Taylor County.[10] Dyess Air Force Base is located on the west side of the city.

