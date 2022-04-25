Spring Hike

It’s time to get outside, Abilene!

Pull on those hiking boots and join us on Saturday, May 7th at 9:00 am for a hike down Cedar Creek Trail. This FREE event is fun for the whole family to observe nature and enjoy a guided hike. Due to the terrain of the trail, strollers and bikes are not allowed.

The hike will begin in the grassy area on 100 block of E.S. 11th Street. Participants will travel north along the bank of Cedar Creek to Stevenson Park and then return by the same trail. Parking will be available on South 11th street and signage will direct hikers to the designated parking area.

For more information please email parksandrec@abilenetx.gov