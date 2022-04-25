ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thousand Oaks, CA

Find out where area boys volleyball teams were placed for the CIF-SS playoffs

By Loren Ledin, Ventura County Star
Two county league champions could be headed for deep runs in postseason after receiving Top 4 seeds in the CIF-Southern Section boys volleyball pairings released Monday.

Royal, the two-time Coastal Canyon League champion, is the No. 2 seed in Division 3, and Thousand Oaks, winning the Marmonte League crown for the first time in more than a decade, has been awarded the No. 4 seed in Division 2.

Royal (17-6) will open postseason at home Thursday against the wild-card winner between La Salle and Hart. Thousand Oaks (24-9) will play host to Orange Lutheran (17-13).

First-round matches are slated for Thursday in all divisions. Start time is scheduled for 6 p.m.

A number of other county teams, including first-time Pacific View League champion Pacifica, could also be lined up to postseason success. The Tritons (12-2) will be home against the wild-card winner between Providence and Mark Keppel.

The lone all-local matchup in the first round pits host Oak Park (16-6) vs. Foothill Tech (13-6) in Division 4.

In all, 12 local programs have earned playoff shots. Simi Valley and Rio Mesa have been awarded Division 3 wild-card berths and will play Tuesday night.

Simi Valley (6-7) has a road match vs. Palos Verdes (10-14). Rio Mesa (12-11) travels to Kennedy (16-9).

In other first-round games, Westlake (18-6) joins Thousand Oaks in Division 2 and travels to Torrance (20-5) in first-round play. In Division 3, Oxnard (10-11) travels to Laguna Blanca (16-4).

Calabasas (12-3) will make the short trip to Malibu (9-13) in Division 4.

In Division 6, Newbury Park Adventist (5-0) is home vs. Shalhevet (7-3) and Ojai Valley (4-3) has a road match vs. Garey (16-5).

Loren Ledin is the Prep Editor for The Star. He can be reached at loren.ledin@vcstar.com or 805-437-0285.

This article originally appeared on Ventura County Star: Find out where area boys volleyball teams were placed for the CIF-SS playoffs

