‘One of the best feelings’: Hagerstown softball wins Wayne County Tournament

CENTERVILLE, Ind. — It’s almost silent at Centerville’s softball field. The first game of the day has just gotten underway, and some fans are still finding their seats after rolling out of bed for the 10 a.m. start time Saturday.

With two zeros still on the scoreboard and a pair of runners in scoring position in the second inning, Hagerstown freshman Emma Jarrett steps up to the plate. That’s when senior Tori Kelley breaks the silence from the dugout.

“EJ! Come! Water!”

The rest of her teammates in the dugout start laughing uncontrollably, and there are some confused yet amused chuckles spreading throughout the stands.

Long story short, she got it from TikTok. It’s Kelley’s new favorite thing to holler at Jarrett whenever she steps up to the plate, and the reactions from everyone at the ballpark — which were the same every time — were a sign of things to come for the girls in purple and yellow.

From that point on, you could hear the Tigers having fun over everything else, and they rode that good time to a Wayne County Tournament title, winning their first game 13-3 over Centerville and beating Northeastern 9-6 in the championship.

“It’s amazing,” Kelley said with a laugh. “Just being up and our energy being up — it’s one of the best feelings.”

The Tigers had every reason to let loose and have fun, especially after Jarrett walked in her first plate appearance of the day because that’s when the scoring started and didn’t seem to stop. Freshman Sydney Martindale singled home the first run of the day, and Kelley drove in another two batters later.

After the Bulldogs scored a couple to get back in the game, Hagerstown poured it on to all but seal the deal. The Tigers sent 13 batters to the plate in the third inning, scoring nine runs in the process. All nine players in the lineup got on base and scored at some point in that frame.

Just like the weekend prior, it was the freshmen who stepped up and started the rally. The five starting freshmen — Jarrett, Martindale, Rylan Young, Allison Stinson and Avery Bowen — combined to get on base 11 times in their first game Saturday.

“The freshmen were huge again today,” head coach Bruce Charles said. “They’re just growing up so fast, and we needed that. It’s gelling, and it’s working.”

While the offense was rolling, sophomore Hannah Pyle was doing the same in the pitching circle. She had her struggles with command, walking five batters and hitting another, but she worked through it to finish her first complete game of the season. Charles said having a double-digit lead for most of the game gave him the confidence to leave Pyle in and let her work out the kinks, and Pyle added that it took away the stress of needing to pitch well in a close game.

The Tigers had just over three hours between the end of their first game and the start of the championship. They stuck around to watch Northeastern beat Lincoln 4-0. By the time they were ready to play again, they might have been looser than before.

Once again, Jarrett was stepping up to the plate, this time with the bases loaded in the first inning. Kelley had just scored, and she was already back to yelling at EJ to come for her water. Her teammates and the fans still found it entertaining.

A few pitches into the at-bat, Jarrett jumped out of the way of a pitch that was about to hit her. Stinson, who was on first base and got hit by a pitch earlier in the day, hollered, “It’ll only hurt a little bit.” The fans laughed at that, too.

Later in the game, Stinson was catching behind the plate, and there was a short popup right behind her. She flipped her mask off and took a couple of lunges toward the ball before saying “I’m not that fast” as she faceplanted in the dirt. Once again, she had the crowd in the palm of her hand.

By that point in the championship game, things had gotten intense. Kelley took over in the pitching circle after Pyle gave up three runs in the first inning. Northeastern sophomore Clare Lopeman took the ball to start the third after the Tigers scored seven runs in the first two innings, highlighted by Pyle’s three-run home run. Kelley and Lopeman had been their team’s ace pitchers all season long, and it was going to be a best-on-best matchup the rest of the way to decide who would walk away with a trophy.

The Knights knew they were about to have a chance to get back in the game with Lopeman in the circle, especially after her performance in the first game. She pitched all seven innings against Lincoln and held the Golden Eagles scoreless while striking out nine. Simply put, she was in a groove.

“I was in a positive mindset, just focused on keeping my momentum up and making sure everyone’s in a good mood,” Lopeman said.

When she took the ball in the championship, Lopeman held Hagerstown scoreless in her first three innings, only allowing two batters to reach base. As much fun as the Tigers had all day, Northeastern head coach Todd Wilson might have had even more sitting back and watching his star go to work.

“It’s nice,” Wilson said repeatedly, describing what it’s like when Lopeman is having a good game. “She’s composed and getting after it. It makes it a lot easier when you’ve got a kid like that throwing.”

Kelley was just as good, holding Northeastern scoreless in her first four innings of work. The teams combined to score five runs in the sixth inning, but Hagerstown’s early lead proved to be too much to overcome, and the Tigers took the 9-6 win.

Charles said his team has struggled over the last few years, which is why he got a little emotional talking about how much the start of this season has meant to the program. His players are right there with him, and they believe something special is happening this spring.

Pyle said she “feels big things coming.” Kelley said she believes “this is our year.”

It’s all coming together. Hagerstown’s seniors are still leading the way, second and third pitching options are emerging and the freshmen are continuing to improve. Most importantly, they’re all having a good time doing it.

Zach Piatt reports on sports and education for The Palladium-Item. Contact him at zpiatt@gannett.com or on Twitter @zachpiatt13 .

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: ‘One of the best feelings’: Hagerstown softball wins Wayne County Tournament