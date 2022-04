MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new way for food-insecure residents to get their hands on Upper Michigan produce is here. A significant grant from the Superior Health Foundation is making the Upper Peninsula Commission for Area Progress’ Food as Medicine program possible. “In the Upper Peninsula, approximately 1 in 7 or about 14% of our residents are food insecure,” UPCAM Nutrition Program Manager Tammy Rosa said.

MARQUETTE, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO