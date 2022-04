Gilbert Knights of Columbus Council 5031 donated $1,000 to CarePartners (carepartnersmn.org). It was the result of a recent KC bingo in Gilbert designated for that benefit. Care Partners alleviates some of the financial and emotional stress that occurs when someone gets cancer, and it serves the northeastern Minnesota area from Orr to Cotton and Hibbing to Ely. Pictured are Tasia Hoag, director of CarePartners, and Joey Purkat, Mike Menart and Bob Finc from the Gilbert KCs. The Gilbert KCs would like to thank all their loyal bingo patrons that helped make this happen.

CHARITIES ・ 42 MINUTES AGO