Deputy scales balconies to save baby from burning apartment

By Heather Holeman
KFOR
 1 day ago

ORLANDO, Florida (Storyful/KFOR) – A Florida family is praising a sheriff’s deputy in Orlando after scaling balconies up to their third floor apartment, to save a one-year-old from a raging fire.

Orange County Deputy William Puzynski took off his vest cam before the climb, but it landed facing upright, catching the rescue on camera.

Puzynski scaled three stories, where a pleading mom handed over her crying baby girl. Puzynski then handed the little girl off to fellow deputies, bringing her safely to the ground.

After her rescue, the Orange County Fire Rescue Department safely evacuated the mother and grandmother, as well.

According to local media, once on the ground, the mother gave Dep. Puzynski a grateful hug. “Afterwards when the mom came and found me, she actually gave me a hug, so it was rewarding,” he said.

The April 23rd fire started on the first floor of the Isles at East Millenia complex, but a cause has yet to be determined. 24 units were affected by the fire and water damage and three people were injured.

