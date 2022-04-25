ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Suspect arrested, another at large in Asheville

By Bethany Fowler
WNCT
WNCT
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xpQTA_0fJc669n00

ASHEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A suspect wanted by police for breaking and entering a business was arrested Sunday. However, another suspect remains at large.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SK4Vq_0fJc669n00
James Hairr (Source: Asheville Police Department)

We previously reported that police were looking for Joshua Kirk Spurgeon, 42, and Franklin Hairr, 37, for breaking into a business in East Asheville.

According to the Asheville Police Department, Spurgeon was charged with felony breaking and entering, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, and conspiracy to obtain property by false pretense.

Spurgeon is currently being held in the Buncombe County Detention Center on a $20,000 bond.

Police said Hairr is still at large.

Hairr is wanted for possession of stolen goods, possession of burglary tools, resist, delay, and/or obstruct law enforcement, larceny after breaking & entering and felony breaking & entering.

Anyone with information about Hairr’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Asheville Police Department (828) 252-1110.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

3 Robeson County detention officers charged after suspect booked, released from jail under false name, deputies say

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTW) — Three Robeson County detention officers were arrested Wednesday and charged with aiding in an identity theft crime, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Jackie Hunt, 40, of Fairmont, Warren Phillips, 50, of Lumberton, and Tina Jones, 51, of Pembroke, were arrested and charged with felony conspiracy to identity theft, […]
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Greenville substitute teacher charged with assault of minor

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A substitute teacher is facing charges after Greenville police said she assaulted a child at Wahl-Coats Elementary School. On Thursday at 12:50 p.m., Greenville police responded to 2200 East 5th Street in reference to an assault on a minor. After officers arrived and began investigating, they determined a juvenile, who was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in Jacksonville bank break-in

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges after officials said they broke into a bank and stole a vehicle in Jacksonville on Thursday. Christopher Rhodes, 25, of Pacer Lane in Jacksonville was arrested along with Michael Bonnette, 20, of Pony Farm Road, in Jacksonville and Jamari Bonds, 21, of […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheville, NC
Asheville, NC
Crime & Safety
WSPA 7News

Police need help to find shoplifting suspect in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Police need help identifying a woman as a shoplifting suspect in Asheville. According to the Asheville Police Department, the woman is wanted for committing felony larcenies over the past few weeks at the Asheville outlets. Contact the Asheville Police Department at (828) 252-1110, if you have any information about the identity […]
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Pretense#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Pitt County man arrested, held on $12.3 million bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A Pitt County man was arrested and is facing several drug-related charges after an investigation by the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Unit. Kendrick Lamar Anderson, 31, of Greenville, was arrested on the following charges: Trafficking Opium or Heroin 14 Grams or More But Less Than 28 Grams (2 Counts) […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WBTW News13

South Carolina woman accused of cashing stolen lottery tickets

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was arrested by the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for intent to defraud the South Carolina Educational Lottery. According to SLED, Judy Ann Hill turned in multiple stolen scratch-off lottery tickets from different games to three locations in Greenville and Newberry Counties: Lil’ Cricket #3842 on Nance Street in […]
GREENVILLE, SC
WNCT

WNCT

21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy