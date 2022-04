BROCKTON — A gout of federal tax dollars would bankroll major renovations to public buildings all over the city, including $12 million for City Hall. Mayor Robert Sullivan cautions that the allocations made so far are "fluid figures" for how the city will spend $38.59 million from the American Rescue Plan Act. ARPA is the Biden Administration program that sent $1,400 checks to U.S. households. It also contains $195 billion for the states, including $7.9 billion for Massachusetts. ...

