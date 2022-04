TECUMSEH — In these final days ahead of the May 3 special election to extend the 7.2 mills residents currently pay to provide for improvements to its schools, Tecumseh Public Schools is wrapping up its bond 2022 informational campaign. The district will host its final virtual informational meeting about the bond proposal at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28, according to a news release from the district's communications office. This meeting will be held via Zoom at tinyurl.com/TecBond22Mtg and can also...

TECUMSEH, MI ・ 1 HOUR AGO