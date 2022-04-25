Fatal Crash at Veterans Memorial Park

Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 2651 N. Roadrunner Pkwy.

Police learned a male driving a lifted Chevrolet truck was parked in one of the parking stalls. As the driver was pulling out of the parking space, he struck an 18-month-old female child. The child was pronounced dead on scene.

LCPD Traffic Investigators were called to the scene to investigate the crash. The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation and review at this time.