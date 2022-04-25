ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Fatal Crash at Veterans Memorial Park

Las Cruces, New Mexico
Las Cruces, New Mexico
 2 days ago
Las Cruces Police Department (LCPD) officers responded to a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at 5:41 p.m. Sunday, April 24, at Veterans Memorial Park, located at 2651 N. Roadrunner Pkwy.

Police learned a male driving a lifted Chevrolet truck was parked in one of the parking stalls. As the driver was pulling out of the parking space, he struck an 18-month-old female child. The child was pronounced dead on scene.

LCPD Traffic Investigators were called to the scene to investigate the crash. The driver of the truck remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators.

The crash remains under investigation and review at this time.

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces is the economic and geographic center of the Mesilla Valley, the agricultural region on the floodplain of the Rio Grande which extends from Hatch to the west side of El Paso, Texas. Las Cruces is the home of New Mexico State University (NMSU), New Mexico's only land-grant university. The city's major employer is the federal government on nearby White Sands Test Facility and White Sands Missile Range. The Organ Mountains, 10 miles (16 km) to the east, are dominant in the city's landscape, along with the Doña Ana Mountains, Robledo Mountains, and Picacho Peak. Las Cruces lies 225 miles (362 km) south of Albuquerque, 42 miles (68 km) northwest of El Paso, Texas and 41 miles (66 km) north of the Mexican border at Sunland Park.

